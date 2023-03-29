This are some ways to enjoy the pleasure

We share some advice so you can enjoy your body more

Don’t avoid talking about it

Fun women have them. They store them in the drawer of their nightstands. They hide them in the bathroom. They slip them under the mattress. And when they’re in the mood, women take their toys out to play. Sex toys, that is. Vibrators, dildos, and other sex toys can help a woman reach new heights in her sexuality. Not only is it healthy, it’s equally empowering as well. According to one survey, approximately half of all adult women have either tried or are currently use sex toys. In a study conducted among 1,600 women by the Berman Center in Chicago, directed by sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman, 46% of the participants reported using or having tried a sex toy. Women of all ages have reported owning and/or having used a sex toy at some point in their lives.

Whether “flying solo” or with a partner, there are many benefits to using sex toys: A deeper knowledge of your body, a heightened self-confidence, a piqued interest in sex, an ability for quicker orgasms, and a higher level of sexual satisfaction, all while enjoying the overall health benefits of sex and orgasm. Here’s a list of the top 5 sex toys women said they preferred:

Vibrators and woman

Available in variety of colors, shapes, sizes, textures, firmness, and functions, they’re a fun and efficient way to explore your sexuality with or without a partner. Some of them can even be used in the car while you drive. Now, that’s a scenic route! Most women prefer a vibrator because they are able to control the level of vibration needed to orgasm, and since many prefer clitoral stimulation, they’re effective for reach the big “O.”

They can also be used for penetration given the right shape and length; however, since the inside of the vagina has fewer nerve endings that would respond to the vibration, vibrators are used externally for the most part. Please note that, if the vibrator does not have a base, do not insert in the anus. It could slip in and cause an unexpected visit to the ER. Also, be mindful of the material of the vibrator: Some soft materials may be less easy to clean, so inquire before buying one and make sure to clean them properly after use.