Fun women have them. They store them in the drawer of their nightstands. They hide them in the bathroom. They slip them under the mattress. And when they’re in the mood, women take their toys out to play. Sex toys, that is. Vibrators, dildos, and other sex toys can help a woman reach new heights in her sexuality. Not only is it healthy, it’s equally empowering as well. According to one survey, approximately half of all adult women have either tried or are currently use sex toys. In a study conducted among 1,600 women by the Berman Center in Chicago, directed by sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman, 46% of the participants reported using or having tried a sex toy. Women of all ages have reported owning and/or having used a sex toy at some point in their lives.
Whether “flying solo” or with a partner, there are many benefits to using sex toys: A deeper knowledge of your body, a heightened self-confidence, a piqued interest in sex, an ability for quicker orgasms, and a higher level of sexual satisfaction, all while enjoying the overall health benefits of sex and orgasm. Here’s a list of the top 5 sex toys women said they preferred:
Vibrators and woman
Available in variety of colors, shapes, sizes, textures, firmness, and functions, they’re a fun and efficient way to explore your sexuality with or without a partner. Some of them can even be used in the car while you drive. Now, that’s a scenic route! Most women prefer a vibrator because they are able to control the level of vibration needed to orgasm, and since many prefer clitoral stimulation, they’re effective for reach the big “O.”
They can also be used for penetration given the right shape and length; however, since the inside of the vagina has fewer nerve endings that would respond to the vibration, vibrators are used externally for the most part. Please note that, if the vibrator does not have a base, do not insert in the anus. It could slip in and cause an unexpected visit to the ER. Also, be mindful of the material of the vibrator: Some soft materials may be less easy to clean, so inquire before buying one and make sure to clean them properly after use.
Dildos
What’s the difference between a dildo and a vibrator? A dildo may or may not vibrate. Vibrators also vary in size, shape, material, color, and texture. An added attribute of dildos is that some can fit into a harness. Curved dildos work well to stimulate the G-spot as well as the prostate.
Some dildos are also good for anal play, but bigger and rigid dildos may be too rough. Exert caution when playing with dildos and only use something that is comfortable to avoid injury. As with vibrators, the material of dildos is important and cleaning them properly will minimize the risk of infection from use.
The Harness
Harnesses can be a very empowering experience for women. Harnesses are equipped to allow the insertion of a regular dildo or a two-headed dildo for double penetration. Harnesses can also stimulate the clitoris during usage, enhancing the sexual experience of the woman wearing it.
The Blindfold for woman
Blindfolds may be used by those who are keen on BDSM. However, a blindfold can enhance any couples’ sexual experience by restricting one sense (sight) so all the others are heightened. Blindfolds can be an effective, easy, and inexpensive way to spice up your sex life. Please remove hard contact lenses before wearing a blindfold.
Lubricants
For those who suffer from dryness, lubricants can instantly smooth the path toward a better sex life. There’s a lubricant to suit any need: Regular, cooling, and warming. And for anal sex there’s flavored, oil-based, silicone-based, vegan, and water-based (either with or without silicone). It’s important to keep in mind that water-based lubricants work best with condoms.
Sex toys are fun and can really make your sex life more orgasmic. Make sure you read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to clean and care for it. Otherwise, just enjoy!