Actor Cody Longo’s dark secret is revealed after his death

Actor Cody Longo was found dead.

A dark secret has been revealed after his death.

“Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person.”

The death of the actor Cody Longo has paralyzed millions of his fans since his acting career was just beginning. He was known for his roles in Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives. Unfortunately he passed away at 34.

Authorities found the Hollywood star dead last Friday inside his home in Austin, Texas. His family had not heard from him for several hours before he was found deceased in his bed.

Cody Longo’s dark secret revealed

Authorities have revealed a dark secret which could have contributed to Longo’s death at such a young age. Apparently the actor had been battling alcohol addiction for a long time, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.

Cody’s wife Stephanie Longo, released a statement through his manager Alex Gittelson: “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated,” she shared of the couple’s three young children. “He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”