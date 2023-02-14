Actor Cody Longo’s dark secret is revealed after his death
The death of the actor Cody Longo has paralyzed millions of his fans since his acting career was just beginning. He was known for his roles in Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives. Unfortunately he passed away at 34.
Authorities found the Hollywood star dead last Friday inside his home in Austin, Texas. His family had not heard from him for several hours before he was found deceased in his bed.
Cody Longo’s dark secret revealed
Authorities have revealed a dark secret which could have contributed to Longo’s death at such a young age. Apparently the actor had been battling alcohol addiction for a long time, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.
Cody’s wife Stephanie Longo, released a statement through his manager Alex Gittelson: “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated,” she shared of the couple’s three young children. “He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”
The possible cause of Cody Longo’s death
Gittelson considered Cody Longo “a dear friend for going back many years. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and will be sorely missed.” Longo had taken time off from acting to dedicate himself to music and spend much more time with his family, according to CNN.
“My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken time off from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be sorely missed,” Gittleson said.
Addiction problems
So far, the official cause of his death has not been revealed, it is suspected to be related to his alcohol issues. He had been battling alcoholism for a long time and it led to his leaving acting.
During the summer of 2022, Cody Longo entered a rehab facility with the aim of giving up drinking completely, but there are suspicions that he may have relapsed, leading to his death at such a young age.
How was Cody Longo found?
Stephanie Longo reported her husband missing and police officers decided to break down the door of the actor’s house. They found him dead on his bed and said there were no signs of violence.
He appeared in Days Our Lives, Secrets and Lies, The Catch, Nashville, SI: New York and CSI: Las Vegas among series. He also made music, debuting in 2013 with songs like Electric and She She Said.