Alejandra Guzmán shares photos with her mother Silvia Pinal.

Silvia Pinal shows off her legs in the pool.

The beloved actress as we’ve never seen her before. Silvia Pinal shows off her legs in the pool! She is one of the greatest Mexican actresses who has left her mark on the industry and also the mother of the singer Alejandra Guzmán. Everyone has been talking about Silvia since it was revealed she’s suffering from dementia. Recently, a photograph began to circulate of Silvia Pinal showing off her legs at 91 years of age. Her daughter, the “Reina de Corazones”, was spending quality time with her.

Alejandra Guzmán shares quality time with her mother Alejandra Guzmán shared some photos where she’s spending quality time with her mother Silvia Pinal. The emotional moment was shared on the Reina de Corazones’ Instagram. She posted a series of photos where she’s spending time with her mother. The Hey Güera singer spoke of her great admiration for her mother. Silvia Pinal, in addition to acknowledging that she inherited her physique from the star of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. La Guzmán made an impact.

Silvia Pinal shows off her legs in the pool “I learned everything from you… And I inherited the most beautiful legs in the world. Pure Pinal leg,” wrote Alejandra Guzmán in the description of the series of photos she shared on Instagram. In one of the images, she’s posing with Silvia Pinal in the pool. Silvia Pinal is wearing a swimsuit, exposing her legs, which she was known for in her youth. The photos of mother and daughter enjoying an afternoon together delighted their fans.

Alejandra Guzmán and Silvia Pinal In the rest of the photos, the two women can be seen enjoying their time in the pool with big smiles. Alejandra Guzmán was not far behind and also wore a beautiful bikini. They got reactions from fans and celebrities. “What beautiful photos, my aunt,” wrote Benny Ibarra. “Blessed are the children who appreciate the work and love of their parents!!” shared Laura Flores. “A kiss to your mommy,” said Rafa Mercadante. “I wish we all had the opportunity to pamper our moms like this!!!” “I love them beautiful.” “Those of us who are black sheep are the best daughters when they need us.”