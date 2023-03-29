New Bedroom Ideas: 12 Boosts you Might Get from Trying Anal Sex
So maybe you tried it and maybe you haven’t. Chances are either you or your partner have thought about it or tried it at least once. Anal sex, far from being the taboo it once was, is no longer taboo when it comes to bedroom ideas. With a little patience, and possibly some lotion, anal sex can result in a satisfying orgasm for both of you. Sexual intimacy is a normal part of a healthy lifestyle. And what brings pleasure to both parties in a relationship is never a bad thing.
“Self-esteem can be easily boosted by the ability to surrender to pleasure and…brag about it,” Blockman said. “Not necessarily to an outsider, but to ourselves; the fact that we allow ourselves to be exposed and enjoy it is a definite, well-proven self-esteem enhancer.” Limor Blockman is a marriage and sex counselor writing about the health benefits of sex.
5. Play Porn Star
Get into the game with a few candles, some satin sheets and trust in your partner. Game playing is fun but, you probably know that.
4. Make Your Partner Really Happy With Sex
There’s a real thrill in knowing you’re turning your partner on in a big way. Your turn next.
3. Have the Best Orgasm of Your Life
Who knew it would turn you on and rock your world? Lots of people apparently, which is why more people are trying anal sex.
2. Be More Confident in and out of the Bedroom
You know that feeling you get when you try something outside your comfort zone and succeed; imagine how you’ll feel after setting aside the taboo about anal sex.
1. This new bedroom ideas could be the start of something
Remember the heroine of Fifty Shades of Grey who found that adventurous sex turned her on? That could be you. Anal sex is only the beginning.