She shines! Shakira shows off what Clara Chía can never have (VIDEO)

Shakira shows up Clara Chía once again.

Is Piqué’s girlfriend being criticized online?

The Colombian singer showed off her moves at 45. Shakira’s most recent song, produced by Bizarrap, has swept all digital platforms. It has also put Piqué and Clara Chía through hell as the couple continues to be the object of ridicule and harsh criticism from the public. Now the Colombian singer launched another ‘dart’ at the 22-year-old. Clara Chía is apparently devastated and fed up with people’s accusations about her relationship with Piqué. Although her coworkers say good things about her, the truth is that, with the stigma of being known as the woman he left Shakira for, the criticism hasn’t stopped and the pressure on her is intense. Clara Chía is again shown up by Shakira Although Clara Chía has remained very quiet and has not made any public statements about the accusations made against her, Shakira is still adding fuel to the fire. Now she’s taking advantage of the success of Music Sessions #53 with Bizarrap, a song that has reached number on worldwide, to share a video. Apparently, the beloved Latina will be on tour in the second half of 2023 and while she’s releasing more songs right now, she’s also getting ready to film a video. She recently promoted the song in the simplest way with her dancers and it was a direct attack on Clara Chía.

Shakira rubbed it in Clara Chía’s face that, at 45, she looks phenomenal With her straight brown hair, rosy lips and cheeks, a black crop top and joggers, Shakira appeared with three girls in a dance studio. The Colombian’s new song has been a resounding success on TikTok, as well as on Instagram and YouTube. Now, at 45 years old, Shakira shows off her body and shows that her hips don’t lie to Clara Chía, who may be with the father of Shakira’s children, but will never have her body.

People go crazy over Shakira’s moves People went crazy over Shakira’s video: “You are a QUEEN.” “Shakira Rolex Ferrari Queen.” “The boss.” “Holy burial for Pique. RIP.” “These problems are dealt with behind closed doors. She only thinks about billing. You should think about your children.” “You should think more about your children, I don’t think they feel good that people are teasing their father, it’s enough with them going through a separation, to see how they fight all the time.” They also tell Shakira that these problems are not solved that way: “Shaki we need the secret to look this beautiful at 45.” “Shakira also cries while she sings while throwing shit… Piqué is very happy with Clara Chía now get over it Paquita from the Colombian neighborhood.” “He left you for a reason.” “That lady, at her age, behaving like a girl.”

Is Piqué’s new girlfriend the victim? Clara Chía has kept quiet in the face of the uproar with Shakira and it was Piqué who put his girlfriend in a bad position by showing off with her in Paris and all of Spain before making it known that he was already separated from Shakira. Is the young woman a victim? Although it has been said that Clara Chía is not the young woman who appears in a live video of Piqué a few years ago at his ex’s house, photos have come out of her dining with him in restaurants in private areas to avoid being seen, while he was still with Shakira. Some also claim that the young woman cheated on her partner with the former soccer player. SEE THE VIDEO OF SHAKIRA SHOWING OFF HER MOVES