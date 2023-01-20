The “queen” of Mexican cartels, Alma “Almilla” Calderón, is arrested

Alma Antonia Calderón García is arrested.

She was part of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexican authorities confirmed the arrest of the “Queen of the Cartel”.

A QUEEN IN DISGRACE! Mexican authorities confirm the arrest of Alma Antonia Calderón García, better known as “Almilla”. She is known as the “Queen of the Cartel” due to her romantic ties to Lucas Fierros Mora, alias “El Mataguaches” who works for the Jalisco New generation Cartel.

The arrest was announced days after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, better known as “El Ratón“. He is the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, also known as “El Chapo”. El Raton’s arrest in Culiacán, Sinaloa unleashed a wave of terror in the Mexican state with burning vehicles, shootings, and looting.

THE “QUEEN OF THE CARTEL” FALLS IN DISGRACE

The Mexican army and SEDENA officers confirmed the arrest of Alma Antonia Calderón García, who is known in the world of drug trafficking as Almilla. According to El Sol de Michoacan, the incident occurred during an operation where she was linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, in Aguililla.

Neither Adriana Meza, Ovidio Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel or the daughters of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, have held the position of “queen” of the Cartel, as does Alma Antonia Calderón García. She is involved with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel due to her romantic ties to one of the most feared drug kingpins in Mexico.