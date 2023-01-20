Oscar-nominated actor Julian Sands is missing in the California Mountains

Hollywood star is missing in California.

Actor Julian Sands was reported missing after going hiking in the mountains.

His wife reported him missing on Friday.

Sands went hiking in the mountains of southern California and was reported missing by his wife when he didn’t return home. Sands is known for appearing in several films, such as A Room With a View.

Police stated that 65-year-old Sands has been gone for five days, since he was reported missing since on Friday. He had been hiking on a trail in Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said. Police immediately began a search.

Search and rescue teams looked for Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains area, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to call off the ground search Saturday due to trail conditions and the risks of avalanches. They have not been able to resume the hunt since then, Huerta said.