Oscar-nominated actor Julian Sands is missing in the California Mountains
Actor Julian Sands was reported missing after going hiking in the California mountains. His wife reported him missing on Friday.
Julian Sands has gone missing in California. The renowned, Oscar-nominated actor, Julian Sands, is missing in the mountains of California. The authorities are searching for the star who never returned after going on a hike.
Sands went hiking in the mountains of southern California and was reported missing by his wife when he didn’t return home. Sands is known for appearing in several films, such as A Room With a View.
Police stated that 65-year-old Sands has been gone for five days, since he was reported missing since on Friday. He had been hiking on a trail in Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said. Police immediately began a search.
Search and rescue teams looked for Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains area, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to call off the ground search Saturday due to trail conditions and the risks of avalanches. They have not been able to resume the hunt since then, Huerta said.
“His wife did report him missing”
Julian Sands’ wife reported him missing on Friday, according to the authorities: “His wife did report him missing,” said Gloria Huerta. The authorities addressed the media to give an update about the search for the actor who has not yet been located, according to the New York Post.
"From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing," Huerta added. They are searching for Sands with helicopters and drones, and will resume the ground search when it's safe to do so, authorities said.
The search for Julian Sands
The last storm that hit California has complicated the search efforts due to heavy rains that created dangerous conditions in the mountains. According to The Associated Press, some hikers have recently died in the area.
However, it is hoped that once the weather and safety conditions improve, field investigations can be resumed. On their official Facebook page, the County Sheriff's office called on all hikers, even experts, to avoid walks and hikes in the Mount Baldy area due to the high risk of accidents.
Bad weather conditions
“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” the department noted. “Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous.”
Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in director James Ivory's 1985 British romance, A Room With a View. He also had major roles in 1989's Warlock, 1990's Arachnophobia, 1991's Naked Lunch, 1993's Boxing Helena, and 1995's Leaving Las Vegas.