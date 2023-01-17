James Dean was killed in a horrible car accident.

Tragic details are revealed in the young actor’s autopsy.

A tv series devoted an episode to his death.

The death of actor James Dean shocked the world. He was killed in a terrible car accident when he was just 24 years old. The young man was reportedly driving west on Route 466 in California, bound for a racing event in Salinas.

The incident occurred on September 30, 1955, when his 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor, which was driven by a Navy veteran. The actor was not alone, his mechanic was with him and he managed to survive the fatal accident that took James Dean’s life.

The unforgettable death of actor James Dean

Dean has gone on to become a movie legend and was known to be a car lover, starring in movies like East of Eden, Giant and Rebel Without a Cause. Various theories regarding the of the actor’s death have emerged over the years, one of which was that 24-year-old James was driving too fast.

But did the 24-year-old actor actually have an autopsy? Indeed, a forensic doctor examined James Dean’s body and determined what his injuries were from the powerful impact of the crash. Filed Under: James Dean Autopsy