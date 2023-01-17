Tragic details of actor James Dean’s autopsy
James Dean was killed in a horrible car accident. Tragic details are revealed in the young actor's autopsy. A tv series devoted an episode to his death.
The death of actor James Dean shocked the world. He was killed in a terrible car accident when he was just 24 years old. The young man was reportedly driving west on Route 466 in California, bound for a racing event in Salinas.
The incident occurred on September 30, 1955, when his 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor, which was driven by a Navy veteran. The actor was not alone, his mechanic was with him and he managed to survive the fatal accident that took James Dean’s life.
The unforgettable death of actor James Dean
Dean has gone on to become a movie legend and was known to be a car lover, starring in movies like East of Eden, Giant and Rebel Without a Cause. Various theories regarding the of the actor’s death have emerged over the years, one of which was that 24-year-old James was driving too fast.
The Rebel Without a Cause star was 24 when he died
It is said that James Dean was still inside the vehicle after the crash. As soon as rescue personnel arrived at the scene, they immediately transferred James Dean to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 6:20 a.m. pm on September 30, 1955.
What did James Dean’s autopsy determine?
Forensic reports ruled that James Dean had multiple fractures in the jaw area and also suffered internal injuries after the powerful impact of the accident. This was all recorded in his death certificate, according to Autopsy Files.
A tv series devoted an episode to James Dean’s death
According to Periodista Digital, the tv show said that a witness named Don Dooley maintained the theory that the Porsche was actually driven by the actor’s mechanic, who accompanied him on his trip. That would apparently explain how Dean’s body ended up in the passenger side and the other man survived.
