Hooters Tiktok star Ali Spice dies in car accident in Florida

Hooters waitress and TikTok star Ali Spice dies.

She was 21 years old.

Apparently, she was involved in a horrible car accident.

Once again the world of social media has lost one of its emerging talents. TikTok star Ali Spice died in a car accident in Florida — fans and supporters are paying tribute to the young influencer.

According to The New York Post, the internet is paying tribute to Ali Spice, a 21-year-old Hooters waitress who rose to social media fame and became a TikTok influencer. She was killed Monday in a car accident in Florida.

TikTok star Ali Spice dies in car crash in Florida

The tragic death of the Georgia star was confirmed by her friends, according to The Sun. Police have yet to release details of the accident and they haven’t revealed whether were any other victims involved in the tragedy.

“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now. Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing.” influencer Ariane Avandi posted on Instagram, along with a photo to say goodbye to her friend.