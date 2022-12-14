Hooters Tiktok star Ali Spice dies in car accident in Florida
Hooters waitress and TikTok star Ali Spice dies. She was 21 years old. Apparently, she was involved in a horrible car accident.
Once again the world of social media has lost one of its emerging talents. TikTok star Ali Spice died in a car accident in Florida — fans and supporters are paying tribute to the young influencer.
According to The New York Post, the internet is paying tribute to Ali Spice, a 21-year-old Hooters waitress who rose to social media fame and became a TikTok influencer. She was killed Monday in a car accident in Florida.
TikTok star Ali Spice dies in car crash in Florida
The tragic death of the Georgia star was confirmed by her friends, according to The Sun. Police have yet to release details of the accident and they haven’t revealed whether were any other victims involved in the tragedy.
“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now. Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing.” influencer Ariane Avandi posted on Instagram, along with a photo to say goodbye to her friend.
“You were an amazing friend and an incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you had on my life and everyone’s for just being you!! You always encouraged others and brought genuine joy to everyone’s life,” concluded the friend of the now deceased TikToker.
Before her death, Spice, whose real name was Ali Dulin, had amassed more than 919,000 followers on her now-deleted TikTok account, where she frequently posted about her life as a Hooters waitress.
Months ago, Ali Spice was involved in a controversy
The TikTok and social media star was notably criticized in January 2022 after posting a controversial video in which she complained about some of the smallest tips she received during a four-hour shift.
What would generate the controversy is that the amount she was complaining about earning in a few hours was undoubtedly higher than a minimum wage in the United States so people accused her of bragging.
The 21-year-old was also active on platforms like Twitch and Instagram
Ali Spice was active on many social platforms like Twitch and Instagram, where she regularly posted daring bikini photos for her more than 80,000 followers.
Spice’s tragic passing comes amid a spate of deaths of young influencers. Last week, the popular online beauty guru Maja Janeska was discovered dead with a gunshot wound in what local media and her family members call “mysterious circumstances”.