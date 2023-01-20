Babo’s ex, Melanie Pavola, reveals why she broke up with the Cartel de Santa rapper
People are still talking about Babo's explicit video.An interview resurfaces where his ex, Melanie Pavola, talks about why they broke up.
A few days after an explicit video of rapper Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, better known as Babo, was leaked, an interview with his ex has resurfaced. Melanie Pavola explains why she broke up with the Cartel de Santa rapper. The model met Babo at the SNSerio de Multimedios program in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
On the verge of reaching 3 million followers on her official Instagram account, not to mention the great success she has on other platforms, Melanie stands out for her spectacular beauty and for her directness. Just last year she accused a composer and music producer of having hit her while they were vacationing in Cancún Quintana Roo, in Mexico.
Babo dedicated a song to Melanie Pavola
In one part of this interview, Melanie Pavola was asked about the song that Babo dedicated to her at the time, something she took with good humor. She said that she did not know what this song was about: “He says that he dedicates it to me, who knows? Among all the ones he has. We had a relationship, I love him very much, I adore him very much, I still talk to him.”
“We talk a lot about everything, he knows that I love him a lot, him and his family, but since he is strong-willed, and so am I, it is not possible for us to be together and we clash. So it was like, ‘You know what? I adore you, but from afar.’ And then this song turned out to be a compliment and an honor to me because I’ve been a big fan of Cartel de Santa since I was a little girl,” said the model in this 2019 interview.
Melanie says that Babo did not hurt her
Adrián Marcelo, one of the hosts of the program, asked Melanie Pavola if Babo had hurt her. The model said no, although it did not take long for her to realize the double meaning of this question: “We didn’t last long for the same reason, because we were both very explosive, so I decided to get away as quickly as possible before a ‘nuclear bomb’ went off.”
However, the influencer acknowledged that ending her relationship with the Cartel de Santa rapper did hurt her: “I adored him at the time I was with him. He knows that I adore him, that I adore him a lot, but that’s just how things are.When you know that things are not going to work out, you better get away and all for peace,” she said (Filed as: Why Melanie Palova broke up with Babo)
How did they meet?
Cheerfully, Melanie Pavola said that she and Babo met because she has always had pit bull or bull terrier puppies and he did too: “So, I had a puppy that was stolen from me and we… started talking. Five years later Babo and I started dating, but I think the dogs didn’t fight as much as we did.”
“As for jealousy, we were both very stable for the same reason, because we understand the situations we are both in. It was normal, the first three months it’s pure love and then you can’t even find anything to not fight about. You find reasons, reasons, everything, everything annoys you.” (Filed as: Why Melanie Palova broke up with Babo)
People say Babo is not that strong
This interview took place four years ago but, due to the leak of Babo’s explicit video, it took on a new life among netizens, who expressed themselves in different ways after Melanie Pavola shared why they broke up: “Or rather, weak! The strong-willed are the people who do control themselves!”
“Without a doubt, a very difficult void to fill that Babo left for this young lady.” “She was left a hole to fill! Not like Piqué Shakira.” “Chiquita, I admire your courage.” “That relationship hurt her.” “See? A clear example that size does not matter.” “I think he did hurt her because he touched her heart.” (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)