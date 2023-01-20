People are still talking about Babo’s explicit video.

An interview resurfaces where his ex, Melanie Pavola, talks about why they broke up.

“That relationship hurt her.”

A few days after an explicit video of rapper Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, better known as Babo, was leaked, an interview with his ex has resurfaced. Melanie Pavola explains why she broke up with the Cartel de Santa rapper. The model met Babo at the SNSerio de Multimedios program in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

On the verge of reaching 3 million followers on her official Instagram account, not to mention the great success she has on other platforms, Melanie stands out for her spectacular beauty and for her directness. Just last year she accused a composer and music producer of having hit her while they were vacationing in Cancún Quintana Roo, in Mexico.

Babo dedicated a song to Melanie Pavola

In one part of this interview, Melanie Pavola was asked about the song that Babo dedicated to her at the time, something she took with good humor. She said that she did not know what this song was about: “He says that he dedicates it to me, who knows? Among all the ones he has. We had a relationship, I love him very much, I adore him very much, I still talk to him.”

“We talk a lot about everything, he knows that I love him a lot, him and his family, but since he is strong-willed, and so am I, it is not possible for us to be together and we clash. So it was like, ‘You know what? I adore you, but from afar.’ And then this song turned out to be a compliment and an honor to me because I’ve been a big fan of Cartel de Santa since I was a little girl,” said the model in this 2019 interview.