We reveal Babo’s secret body modification.

The Mexican rapper underwent pearling to increase sexual satisfaction.

What is pearling?

Babo’s secret body modification: A huge stir was caused yesterday after Mexican rapper Eduardo Dávalos de Luna’s explicit video was leaked. Cártel de Santa rapper Babo is trending on Twitter and on all social media after his OnlyFans video was leaked.

Although Babo decided to take advantage of the moment, since he released a quite explicit music video, many people have questions regarding a body modification, known as pearling, that he had done to his private parts.

Babo’s reaction to the leak of his explicit video

Babo has reacted in the most comical way to the leak of his explicit video, which sparked a huge wave of memes. The Mexican rapper didn’t care at all that this happened, he even laughed at the situation on social media.

Eduardo Dávalos has shared several memes about his OnlyFans video. Now some people have questions about the the singer's body modification, known as pearling.