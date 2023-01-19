Cartel de Santa’s Babo has a secret body modification! What is pearling? (PHOTOS)
Babo has a secret body modification.The Mexican rapper underwent pearling to increase sexual satisfaction. What is pearling?
Babo’s secret body modification: A huge stir was caused yesterday after Mexican rapper Eduardo Dávalos de Luna’s explicit video was leaked. Cártel de Santa rapper Babo is trending on Twitter and on all social media after his OnlyFans video was leaked.
Although Babo decided to take advantage of the moment, since he released a quite explicit music video, many people have questions regarding a body modification, known as pearling, that he had done to his private parts.
Babo’s reaction to the leak of his explicit video
Babo has reacted in the most comical way to the leak of his explicit video, which sparked a huge wave of memes. The Mexican rapper didn’t care at all that this happened, he even laughed at the situation on social media.
Eduardo Dávalos has shared several memes about his OnlyFans video. Now some people have questions about the the singer's body modification, known as pearling.
What is pearling?
Babo’s body modification is trending because thousands of people have looked up what exactly this procedure is. The 46-year-old rapper had this done to increase sexual pleasure.
According to El financiero, in an interview with YouTuber Luisito Comunica for the Cortinas podcast, Babo said he had genital beading. However, he also said his genitals were injured because it is a rather delicate process.
The risks of pearling
According to the National Library of Medicine in the United States, this procedure is quite dangerous and there are more risks than benefits to this body modification. The main objective of pearling is to achieve greater satisfaction when having sex.
Sopitas indicated that Dr. Octavio Rodríguez revealed how this procedure is performed: “You make an incision and separate the skin a little to accommodate the object and to make a relief in the same area.” Also, it has been revealed that the recovery process after having performed this surgery is quite slow, due to the scarring in the genitals.
Babo releases explicit Piensa en mí music video
Just a few days ago, Cartel de Santa released the music video for their new song Piensa en mí, starring Babo. The video shows Babo sitting in an armchair accompanied by some models in lingerie dancing to the rhythm of the music.
What took the followers of Cartel de Santa by surprise is that there was a more explicit version of the video. It turns out that they released a second video with explicit content on OnlyFans.