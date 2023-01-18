Babo of Cartel de Santa is a sensation for his explicit OnlyFans video

Babo of Cartel de Santa is an internet sensation.

Cartel de Santa released their new song Piensa en mí.

They made two videos for the song’s release, and one is explicit.

Babo from Cartel de Santa has become an internet sensation after sharing his explicit video on OnlyFans. A few days ago the band decided to release their new song Piensa en mí with Babo as the star of the video. However, fans were really surprised by the song’s second video.

Cartel de Santa shared a video on their YouTube channel for the new song Piensa en mí, however they went even further and shared another one on OnlyFans. The video on OnlyFans has become an internet sensation.

Cartel de Santa release videos for their new song Piensa en mi

Cartel de Santa released the music video for their new song Piensa en mí, starring Babo himself. The video shows Babo sitting in an armchair accompanied by some models in lingerie dancing to the rhythm of the music.

What took Cartel de Santa fans by surprise is that there was a more explicit version of the music video. They released a second music video with explicit content on OnlyFans.