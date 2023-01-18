Babo of Cartel de Santa is a sensation for his explicit OnlyFans video
Babo of Cartel de Santa is an internet sensation. They released their new song Piensa en mí with two videos for the song's release, and one is explicit.
- Babo of Cartel de Santa is an internet sensation.
- Cartel de Santa released their new song Piensa en mí.
- They made two videos for the song’s release, and one is explicit.
Babo from Cartel de Santa has become an internet sensation after sharing his explicit video on OnlyFans. A few days ago the band decided to release their new song Piensa en mí with Babo as the star of the video. However, fans were really surprised by the song’s second video.
Cartel de Santa shared a video on their YouTube channel for the new song Piensa en mí, however they went even further and shared another one on OnlyFans. The video on OnlyFans has become an internet sensation.
Cartel de Santa release videos for their new song Piensa en mi
Cartel de Santa released the music video for their new song Piensa en mí, starring Babo himself. The video shows Babo sitting in an armchair accompanied by some models in lingerie dancing to the rhythm of the music.
What took Cartel de Santa fans by surprise is that there was a more explicit version of the music video. They released a second music video with explicit content on OnlyFans.
Babo is an internet sensation for his explicit OnlyFans video
Not many people reacted to the release of the first video for Piensa en mi. However, when the second video came to light, many were surprised. Cartel de Santa’s caught everyone’s attention because Babo appears au naturale.
The explicit video is quite similar to the one shared on YouTube, the only difference is nudity. The OnlyFans video shows the models dancing to the rhythm of the music without any clothes and even Babo himself is naked.
Babo of Cartel de Santa’s explicit OnlyFans video
The reason why Babo has become an internet sensation has nothing to do with Cartel de Santa’s new song — not even with the fact that he made an explicit video for OnlyFans. The real reason is that the video was leaked on social media.
The images of his explicit video quickly began to circulate on the net after someone leaked it. Immediately social media was flooded with comments and memes.
Comments on Babo’s video
Since the reactions, comments and memes were all over social media, Babo decided to face the situation. He shared some of the memes about his video on his Instagram stories.
Through his posts we can see that he took the leaked explicit video quite gracefully. We cannot interpret it in any other way due to the number of memes and videos that he has shared on his Instagram profile, adding a few laughing emojis to some.