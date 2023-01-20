Who are the girls with Karely Ruiz in her leaked OnlyFans video?
An explicit video of Karely Ruiz was leaked. Who else appears in the OnlyFans video? The controversy floods social media with racy images of the influencer.
- An explicit video of Karely Ruiz was leaked.
- Who else appears in the OnlyFans video?
- The controversy floods social media with racy images of the Mexican influencer.
Leaked video of Karely Ruiz. A massive controversy has been unleashed since explicit videos of celebrities have been leaked on social media, including one of Cártel de Santa rapper Babo, the alleged photograph of Ángela Aguilar where shows her breasts and the leaked video of Karely Ruiz.
As we well know, many public figures have decided to create OnlyFans accounts, where they offer subscriptions for access to adult content.
Karely Ruiz’s explicit video causes a stir on social media
It seems someone had the nerve to share several videos and post fragments on Twitter, causing a stir and thousands of reactions. First Babo’s OnlyFans video was leaked and minutes later, a video of Karely Ruiz with other women came out.
Who are the girls in Karely Ruiz’s leaked video?
Internet users and faithful fans of the influencer have wondered who the other two girls that appear in the video circulating on social media are. It’s been a hot topic on social media.
Marian Franco is one of the women in the video
Marian Franco is a young Mexican who has been gaining followers on Instagram with photos showcasing her incredible body. She occasionally shares a glimpse of what appears on her OnlyFans account with her Instagram followers. She is also a model and adult film actress.
Yuliett Torres also took people’s breath away on the video
Yuliett Torres is also an influencer from Jalisco who has more than 10 million followers on Instagram, where she posts sexy photos that delight her followers.
