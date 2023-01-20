Who are the girls with Karely Ruiz in her leaked OnlyFans video?

An explicit video of Karely Ruiz was leaked.

Who else appears in the OnlyFans video?

The controversy floods social media with racy images of the Mexican influencer.

Leaked video of Karely Ruiz. A massive controversy has been unleashed since explicit videos of celebrities have been leaked on social media, including one of Cártel de Santa rapper Babo, the alleged photograph of Ángela Aguilar where shows her breasts and the leaked video of Karely Ruiz.

As we well know, many public figures have decided to create OnlyFans accounts, where they offer subscriptions for access to adult content.

Karely Ruiz’s explicit video causes a stir on social media

It seems someone had the nerve to share several videos and post fragments on Twitter, causing a stir and thousands of reactions. First Babo’s OnlyFans video was leaked and minutes later, a video of Karely Ruiz with other women came out.

Now we know who the women in Karely Ruiz’s erotic video are. Filed Under: Leaked video Karely Ruiz