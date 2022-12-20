A human heart was found in a salt pile.

Police are investigating the incident in Tennessee.

They are looking for other body parts. Tennessee authorities are investigating a shocking incident at the Department of Transportation facilities, where they made a bizarre discovery. According to initial police reports, they are searching for other body parts. Investigators reported that the incident drew attention due to unusual activity at the scene where they found a human heart in a salt pile. At the moment, it is unknown what, or who, is responsible for leaving the organ. HUMAN HEART FOUND IN SALT PILE A strange incident struck Humphreys County, Tennessee, when it was revealed that a human heart had been found in the middle of a salt pile. Authorities announced that heart was found at Department of Transportation facilities, where a worker discovered the organ covered in salt. According to the sheriff, Chris Davis, the heart was found by a local employee, who immediately alerted the authorities and they quickly began to search for the remaining body parts. Images show the area is cordoned off.

Whose heart is it? A police officer explained that the discovery occurred on December 15 at the facilities of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which is located on Highway 70E, in McEwen. The situation led to the place being closed and cordoned off with yellow tape. A worker found an “adult male human heart” on Thursday, December 15 at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility on Highway 70E in McEwen, according to Sheriff Chris Davis, reported WKRN. Davis explained that the investigations will continue.

Looking for more body parts? Officer Davis explained that this crime scene is one of the most unusual he has seen. For this reason, they are working hard to find other body parts — if they are in the same place — so the investigation remains active. At the moment, it is unknown if they have found more details. “I’ve been to some crazy things, but this is by far one of the most unusual crime scenes in which I have been. We’re treating this as a crime scene. We are working very diligently to find or not find anything else at this location,” Sheriff Chris Davis said.

The worker thought it was a rock? One of the details highlighted by the police officer, who is active in the investigation, stated that the organ was found covered in salt, so it appeared to be a rock. This happened because the salt dehydrated it. "We are searching the area where the organ was found. It was found in the salt where TDOT is preparing to attack the bad weather, severe weather conditions that we have," said Sheriff Davis At first, they thought it was a rock. The process of what the salt does to it, it dries it out," Davis said, according to WKRN.

Was it hidden in the salt? Davis also stressed that the heart had only been at the scene for a couple of weeks and for that reason, they decided that they should investigate where the organ came from and any type of information that would lead to the identity of the victim. Likewise, they pointed out that the organ belonged to an adult man. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE "There is speculation that it could have been there for only a few weeks. I want to reiterate that he was an adult man. TDOT's on board working with us to try and find any kind of information about where the salt came from and when it came in," Sheriff Davis said, according to WKRN.