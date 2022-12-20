Massive wave leaves three dead on South African beach (PHOTOS)

It was a freak of nature.

Authorities close the beach after the tragedy.

Multiple injuries were reported after the giant wave struck.

Emergency officials reported a large wave that killed three people on North Beach in the South African city of Durban. In addition, multiple people were injured and were taken to medical centers after the bizarre phenomenon on the beach.

Emergency services spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said medical services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” according to ABC News.

3 killed by massive wave in South Africa

“Unfortunately, three people, including a teenager, were pronounced dead at the scene,” the official added. At least 17 people were rushed to different medical centers for care after the massive wave hit the coast.

More than 100 people were affected by the massive wave, according to ABC News. The municipality said that the phenomenon was being investigated and that more than 35 rescuers helped after the emergency on the beach, which is highly visited by local and foreign tourists during the holiday season.