Bus accident leaves three dead in Virginia (PHOTOS)

A bus carrying 22 people crashed on I-64 in Virginia.

The injured were taken to various hospitals.

Three people were killed in the accident.

Tragedy on the interstate! Three people died in a brutal accident that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 64. According to police, the bus that was involved in the accident was carrying 22 people.

Virginia state police confirmed the crash in a statement obtained by local news outlet WAVY, where they noted that the commercial bus and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 64 in Virginia. The fatal crash happened around 1:30 in the morning.

The truth about the bus passengers

According to the same statement, the people aboard the bus were not wearing seat belts. Emergency personnel responded to the accident shortly after it was called in. The people on board and the drivers were injured with various levels of severity.

The exact location of the crash that left three dead was mile marker 241 on eastbound I-64, according to WAVY. The victims of this incident were taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention after the accident.