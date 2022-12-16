Bus accident leaves three dead in Virginia (PHOTOS)
A bus carrying 22 people crashed in I-64 in Virginia. The injured were taken to various hospitals. Three people were killed in the accident.
Tragedy on the interstate! Three people died in a brutal accident that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 64. According to police, the bus that was involved in the accident was carrying 22 people.
Virginia state police confirmed the crash in a statement obtained by local news outlet WAVY, where they noted that the commercial bus and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 64 in Virginia. The fatal crash happened around 1:30 in the morning.
The truth about the bus passengers
According to the same statement, the people aboard the bus were not wearing seat belts. Emergency personnel responded to the accident shortly after it was called in. The people on board and the drivers were injured with various levels of severity.
The exact location of the crash that left three dead was mile marker 241 on eastbound I-64, according to WAVY. The victims of this incident were taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention after the accident.
Details of the fatal accident
Riverside Hospital was asked about the status of the patients admitted after the accident. Their spokesperson only sstated, “Our primary focus is the health and safety of Riverside patients and their loved ones,” without reporting how many injured people were there.
Several lanes of the interstate highway were closed as emergency crews worked on the scene. By 10:45 a.m. this Friday, one of the lanes remained closed as a result of the fatal crash that left three dead, according to WAVY.
Another church bus accident left multiple injured
On December 11 it was reported that sixteen people, including 13 children, were injured after a small church bus overturned near a Houston residential area, according to authorities.
The vehicle, which belonged to a Baptist church, was left on its side after the driver attempted to make a left turn in a northeast Harris County neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Simon Cheng of the county police, according to AP.
The driver could receive a citation
“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured,” Cheng added, according to The Associated Press. Witnesses at an apartment complex told investigators the vehicle appeared to be speeding.
The 16 people on board the bus — 13 children and 3 adults — were taken to hospital. The ages of the children range from one to 16 years. The driver may receive a citation, but investigators are still trying to determine if charges could be filed in the case.