Michigan man accused of kidnapping and raping a pregnant woman
Michael Barajas is accused of kidnapping and raping a pregnant woman. He has his teeth filed into sharp points. He assaulted and trafficked her for 3 weeks.
Michael Barajas is a 36-year-old Hispanic man who has filed his teeth into points that he uses as a weapons. Like something out of a horror movie, Barajas kidnapped a 20-year-old woman and held her hostage for three weeks. During that time he raped her and invited other men to assault her as well.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson reported the arrest of the 36-year-old “monster” Wednesday in a Facebook video which displayed Michael’s gruesome tattooed face and sharp teeth.
Michael Barajas held a pregnant woman hostage for 3 weeks
According to reports, Michael Barajas offered to let the victim stay at his home after she was kicked out of her own house. He then locked her in a bedroom for three weeks, according to El Diario NY.
Chris Swanson indicated that the 20-year-old victim had recently become homeless and was walking outside when Michael Barajas approached her in a car.
How did the incident happen?
The “monster” took advantage of his young victim, offering her shelter, food and a shower. The young woman accepted Barajas’ offer, never imagining the horror she was about to endure.
After taking the woman to his home, Michael Barajas locked the 20-year-old pregnant in a bedroom woman by padlocking the door, before continuing with his heinous plan.
Michael Barajas threatened her with his sharp teeth
The sharp-toothed “monster” kept the young woman in a room tied to the bed and proceeded to assault her along with other men. He threatened to bite her neck with his sharp teeth and rip out her throat out if she didn’t do what he said.
The 20-year-old pregnant victim tried to flee on more than one occasion, and on her third attempt she was able to leave the house and. Subsequently police arrested Barajas.
She tried to escape three times
She finally escaped after suffering a medical emergency related to her pregnancy. It was not reported whether it was her attacker who took her to the hospital or someone else. However, the victim arrived at Hurley Medical Center on December 8.
Nurses recognized that she was being abused and contacted Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), who found Michael Barajas and arrested him, charging him with various crimes including kidnapping, human trafficking and sexual abuse, and possession of methamphetamine.