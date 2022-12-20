Michigan man accused of kidnapping and raping a pregnant woman

Michael Barajas is accused of kidnapping and raping a pregnant woman.

He has his teeth filed into sharp points.

He assaulted and trafficked the woman for 3 weeks.

Michael Barajas is a 36-year-old Hispanic man who has filed his teeth into points that he uses as a weapons. Like something out of a horror movie, Barajas kidnapped a 20-year-old woman and held her hostage for three weeks. During that time he raped her and invited other men to assault her as well.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson reported the arrest of the 36-year-old “monster” Wednesday in a Facebook video which displayed Michael’s gruesome tattooed face and sharp teeth.

Michael Barajas held a pregnant woman hostage for 3 weeks

According to reports, Michael Barajas offered to let the victim stay at his home after she was kicked out of her own house. He then locked her in a bedroom for three weeks, according to El Diario NY.

Chris Swanson indicated that the 20-year-old victim had recently become homeless and was walking outside when Michael Barajas approached her in a car. Filed Under: Michael Barajas kidnapped pregnant woman