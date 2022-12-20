Massive 6.4 earthquake hit California on Tuesday.

The epicenter originated seven miles southwest of Ferndale.

Residents confirm having felt the earthquake. A massive 6.4 quake hit California with an epicenter seven miles southwest of Ferndale. This earthquake occurs just three days after another 3.6 tremor shook the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Daily Mail. The information was published by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) through its official Twitter account and shared by other media where it was indicated that the strong earthquake impacted the northern coast of California on Tuesday December 20th. SURVEILLANCE PROTOCOLS ACTIVATED Authorities immediately activated the surveillance and reaction protocols for the public’s protection after the earthquake was detected, especially to monitor possible aftershocks since it is in an active area. Some residents stated that they felt the tremor. This comes a few days after another quake in the San Francisco Bay and one in Texas, which was classified as the fourth strongest in history. The border zone closes the year with a lot of seismic activity.

TSUNAMI WARNING ACTIVATED? Despite how strong the earthquake was, the authorities have not issued a tsunami warning, nor have they confirmed major damage to the infrastructure in the area. No deaths or injuries have been reported but they continue to monitor the situation. Several people have shared images and comments about their first impressions of the quake, which shook California in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20 — only five days before Christmas is celebrated around the world.

TENSE MOMENTS Through her official Twitter account, Ferndale resident Caroline Titus shared a video of her home after the quake, describing it as "a mess". Several items were scattered all over the floor and she said they were experiencing a power outage in her area. However, through official networks a USGS emergency alert was issued, which read: "Earthquake detected! Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself." So far, the preliminary report only indicates a strong movement, but the final outcome will be announced in the next few hours.

ONE AFTER ANOTHER This quake followed a 3.6-magnitude tremor just last Saturday morning that hit the San Francisco Bay Area around 3:39 a.m. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it had a 3.6 miles depth and was centered near El Cerrito. Maps at the time showed some weak tremors throughout the region. Surveillance is maintained in the United States border area in the face of these natural phenomena that have impacted the country in the last week, in addition to the one that was felt in Texas a few days ago and that was classified as one of the strongest.