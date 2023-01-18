Jencarlos Canela criticizes Shakira’s new song about Piqué

Shakira’s new song about Piqué still has people talking.

Actor and singer Jencarlos Canela says what he thinks about the song.

“Did someone ask you for your opinion?” “By the way, and who is he?” A few days after the release of Shakira’s new song about her ex and the father of her children, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, her song still has people talking. Now actor and singer Jencarlos Canela, has weighed in, saying he discovered “contradictions” in the lyrics. According to People en Español, Canela, who has a son with Venezuelan actress and host Gaby Espino, took to Instagram stories to express his point of view about the song that has reached 130 million views on YouTube. Jencarlos Canela likes Shakira’s new song a lot, but… “I liked the song a lot. Shakira is a great artist and Bizarrap is a kingpin. Art is a separate issue. The thing is that there children here. If Gaby Espino and I publish the bullshit that we have told each other, Shakira’s bullshit would be a joke,” said actor Jencarlos Canela, who has a son, Nickolas, with the actress. “With or without children it is not the healthiest way to deal with your pain, but when there are children involved to think that this is not going to hurt them is to be ignorant. Now, being a father or a mother is not synonymous with being perfect. We are all human and we make mistakes and something tells me that Shakira in the future, and from a different place when she has healed, is going to sit down with her children and explain to them that it was not the best way to face the situation and they will learn from that lesson.”

“It’s hard for me to see it as a show of courage and empowerment.” But this was not all that Jencarlos Canela, who was born on April 21, 1988 in Miami, Florida, had to say about the song that Shakira “dedicated” to Piqué. He said it was hard for him to see it as an example of courage and empowerment on the part of the Colombian singer: “There were better ways to react and healthier for the children and for her too.” “Shut up should never be an option, but there are many ways not to shut up. To my perception, the song shows a wounded woman, not an empowered woman and ok, cool, that’s the reality and pain makes us reactive and impulsive sometimes. I read the lyrics and I see contradictions. She says: ‘A wolf like me is not for a guy like you,’ but nevertheless, she is dedicating an entire song to him where she insults him and his partner while he is walking around with his new girlfriend checking in and not crying, the truth.”

Does he support Shakira or Piqué? Jencarlos Canela also made it clear that he did not support what Piqué did at all, saying: “If you feel that you cannot be faithful to your partner, separate and be single and do what you want. It hurts whoever hurts. An infidelity is not only a betrayal of your partner, it is a betrayal of your word and nobody wins in that situation.” “No one is the one to judge, family, it is human to make mistakes. Speaking clearly, for me the worst thing is how he has handled the situation after all, having a family involved and she got carried away. Honestly, I hope for the sake of them and their children that they learn to truly heal and find peace,” said the Cuban-American actor and singer.

Jencarlos Canela sends a message to Shakira Finally, Jencarlos Canela revealed that the fact that Shakira expressing her anger through a song is healthy: “Having the opportunity to tell the person you hold responsible for that pain or shout it, if that’s what you need. It is a part of your process and from that side I understand that precisely that reflects this.” It did not take long people to comment on the People en Español article. “Everyone wanting to ‘repent’ of the success of others, hahaha, oh no, what a nuisance.” “And what does Jeancarlos Canela know about music? If the only thing that stuck about him was a single song that was already forgotten and he doesn’t even do acting anymore.” “And who cares what a man tells him?” “Someone asked him for his opinion?, by the way, and who is he?