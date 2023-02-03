Two Schaffrillas Productions YouTubers die in a horrible car accident

Two YouTubers die in a terrible car accident.

Christopher Schaffer and Patrick Phyrillas were known for Schaffrillas Productions.

“It makes me weep uncontrollably.” This weekend tragedy struck when a terrible car accident took the lives of two social media stars. Both men who lost their lives on Sunday were creators for the Schaffrillas Productions YouTube channel. The YouTube stars were identified by authorities as Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22. Both young men were killed when the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania. Schaffrillas Productions YouTubers killed Patrick’s brother, James Phyrillas, was driving the sedan at the time of the accident. Unlike his brother, he did not die but was injured in the crash. The three men riding in the sedan created the Schaffrillas Productions YouTube channel which has nearly 2 million subscribers. The trio rose to fame in 2015 with their YouTube series Poop , named after a combination of James and Patrick’s last names.

"Home now after 3 days in the hospital, with my ribs fractured, my lung punctured, my body bruised, my heart broken," the devastated brother said. "Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here. I could say so many things about both of them but the thought of doing so, especially in a public forum, makes me weep uncontrollably," he added.

They are social media stars After the crash was reported, authorities immediately went to the scene of the accident and identified the victims. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office revealed that Phyrillas and Schaffer died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to The Sun. Schaffrillas' YouTube channel has more than 1.6 million subscribers and they have more than 148,000 followers on Twitter. Fans have been posting a popular segment of their Shrek 2 review on social media according to ABC 6 .

GoFundMe Schaffer’s fiancée, Amber Amin, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for YouTubers’ families. In addition to describing the accident, she wrote: “My name is Amber, I am Chris’s fiancee and I am fundraising for the Schaffer family for funeral arrangements and other expenses regarding Chris,” the page says. “All money will be going directly to his family. I want money to be the last thing they worry about. We appreciate the outpouring of support from everyone during these difficult times. I will provide updates on this page when I can.”