WWE wrestler Jay Briscoe dies at 38 in tragic car accident

Jay Briscoe was considered a wrestling legend.

Briscoe's last social media post. Wrestler Jay Briscoe dies. So far this year has been filled with misfortunes for celebrities of all walks of life and MundoNow has informed its readers about the difficult situations public figures have gone through, from health problems to death. Now the world of professional wrestling is grieving again after the news of the death of a young wrestling star was announced. He was killed in a terrible car accident at only 38 years old. WWE wrestler Jay Briscoe dies According to initial reports, Jamin Pugh, better known in the wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, was killed in a car accident. The owner of the Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling promotions, Tony Khan, confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, January 17. The wrestling legend was in a fatal car accident in Laurel, Delaware, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17.

Jay Briscoe was killed in a fatal car accident Jay Briscoe was well-known in the wrestling world for forming a wrestling team with his brother Marck, creating one of the most illustrious teams in wrestling. The Briscoe Brothers were champions. Tony Khan, owner of Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling promotions, announced the news in a statement shared on social media. "Unfortunately, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the very first show to today."

Fans and friends pay tribute to Jay Briscoe "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day… We will do everything we can to support their family. Rest in peace, Jamin," Khan concluded. While the ROH company also showed its sincere condolences after Jay's death. "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans," ROH tweeted, according to The Sun.

Jay Briscoe's last tweet After news of his death spread, Jay Briscoe's last tweet came to light. He posted a photograph on his official Twitter account where he's posing with his brother just a few hours before the tragic accident that took his life. In the image the wrestling champions are celebrating a win. The caption was short: "13x," apparently referring to the thirteen championships that the team has won. The tributes were immediate: "Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe's family." "RIP to homie Jay Briscoe." "Condolences to his family. Rest in paradise." "One of the kindest, funniest, most genuine and talented men I have ever met. RIP Jay Briscoe.