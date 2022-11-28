Andrés García’s son speaks out about his father’s health

Andrés García’s son speaks about his father’s health.

The actor has had to deal with health problems lately.

“Right now he’s facing the biggest battle he’s ever had.” In 2022, actor Andrés García has been battling an illness and there have even been rumors saying that his life was at risk. His wife, Margarita Portillo, has been taking care of the 81-year-old artist. Previously, she had revealed that the actor was in serious condition after being found almost unconscious on his bed. People immediately began to speculate about the Dominican’s health. Andrés García’s son speaks about his father’s health It should be remembered that García was diagnosed with cirrhosis, which is on top of his fibromyalgia and a condition in which his spinal cord destroys his red blood cells. On November 16 he was hospitalized in an emergency in Acapulco. Faced with this situation, his son Leonardo García is speaking out about his father’s health on Instagram with a motivational message for the actor. In a post he revealed that the Dominican is facing “the biggest battle he’s ever had”. The full post is shown below.

Is Andrés García's condition serious? First he pointed out his father's great virtues: "Andrés García is a man of strength, a generous friend, the man who fought for everything he loved, who won multiple battles and achieved his dreams, he's my inspiration, my pride, MY FATHER." "At this moment he's facing the biggest battle he's ever had. His health has deteriorated rapidly due to his age and various diseases that weaken him day by day," continues the post in which he also referred to the García's private life.

"I have always done my best to be close to him" "During all this time I have not wanted to speak out about my father's personal life because we have respected his decisions, his space and his relationship. So I have respectfully stayed out of public and media coverage to avoid saying something that could upset his peace, his emotional state and above all his delicate health." The 49-year-old man goes on to say: "However, on a personal level I have always done my best to be close to him despite the circumstances, as can be seen in my networks, and as family and close friends can attest to. The family situation, as you all know, has had its ups and downs, like in any family, but that doesn't mean that the love of his children towards our father doesn't exist. I understand that my dad's personality can be very complicated and explosive at times, but that in no way changes my love for him."

He lashes out at his father's wife Similarly, Leonardo exposes Margarita Portillo and the 49-year-old actor questioned how well his current wife is caring for him. According to what he says in his post, it may not be the level of care that his dad deserves. "Unfortunately, the person who sometimes takes care of him, and I say sometimes, because she doesn't live with him and is only with him at times, Margarita Portillo, doesn't share complete information with us, nor about the care he's receiving. Likewise when she's with him, she doesn't allow us to visit him." With information from infobae, El Universal and El Financiero.