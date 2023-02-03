Messages from Valentina Trespalacios have been leaked.

Is John Poulos the only one to blame for her murder?

A friend reveals messages the young DJ sent him the night she died.

The brutal murder of young DJ Valentina Trespalacios continues to cause an outcry because, as the days go by, new information keeps coming out. Her boyfriend, John Poulos, is accused of killing her in a fit of jealousy.

Another man who may have been coming between the Trespalacios and Poulos was recently revealed and now strange details from the young woman’s cell phone have been leaked. This evidence has helped build a case against Poulos.

How did authorities find Valentina?

According to medical examiner, Valentina was repeatedly beaten in different parts of her body and later strangled. However, shortly before her death, she had sexual relations with her American boyfriend, John Poulos.

According to El Tiempo her lifeless body was found in a suitcase inside a garbage container located in the town of Fontibón, in Bogotá, Colombia. Valentina's cell phone had disappeared, and her boyfriend may have tried to discard it.