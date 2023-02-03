Valentina Trespalacios’ final messages to a friend
Messages from Valentina Trespalacios are leaked. Is John Poulos the only one to blame for her murder? A friend reveals messages the young DJ sent him.
The brutal murder of young DJ Valentina Trespalacios continues to cause an outcry because, as the days go by, new information keeps coming out. Her boyfriend, John Poulos, is accused of killing her in a fit of jealousy.
Another man who may have been coming between the Trespalacios and Poulos was recently revealed and now strange details from the young woman’s cell phone have been leaked. This evidence has helped build a case against Poulos.
How did authorities find Valentina?
According to medical examiner, Valentina was repeatedly beaten in different parts of her body and later strangled. However, shortly before her death, she had sexual relations with her American boyfriend, John Poulos.
According to El Tiempo her lifeless body was found in a suitcase inside a garbage container located in the town of Fontibón, in Bogotá, Colombia. Valentina's cell phone had disappeared, and her boyfriend may have tried to discard it.
Valentina Trespalacios’ last messages: What did they say?
On January 22, John Poulos was caught on security cameras taking Valentina’s body out of the apartment building and putting it in a vehicle. The body was left in a garbage bin near the El Dorado airport in Bogotá. The young DJ’s chats are also evidence against him.
She was messaging cryptocurrency businessman Santiago Luna. Her family says Valentina was in love with him. Luna stated that he started a conversation on Instagram and complained about a photograph in which she appears at a dinner.
Did she talk to her lover?
“Then I asked her who she was with and she answered that she was with some friends, and she reproached me for the outings I had in Medellín with my friends,” said Luna. Apparently, these messages were the last ones Valentina Trespalacios sent before she was murdered.
Later, in the same conversation, Luna sends her an emoticon of a hand. “So I send her an emoji of a hand, and the last message she sends me is: ‘Hmm, are we like this?’ So I did not text back.”