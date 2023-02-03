A janitor in Texas urinated in people’s water bottles.

At least 13 women were infected with herpes.

They are suing the building owner.

Last year it was reported that at least 13 women contracted herpes after the janitor of the building where they worked urinated in their water bottles. Now they are suing the building owner in Houston, Texas, according to KHOU and La Opinión.

The unspeakable incident occurred when Lucio Catarino Díaz repeatedly urinated in people’s water bottles. He was caught on security video after the women noticed that their water tasted strange and started investigating.

At first no one did anything

In August of 2022, several women noticed that their drinks tasted and smelled strange, so a camera was installed and the janitor was caught urinating in their water bottles and rubbing his genitals on them. Building management was notified, but they didn’t alert the other tenants in the building for six days.

Kimberly Spurlock, a lawyer representing one of the women, said the following: “It is not only terrifying, but somewhat humiliating for them.” The case is still ongoing, but there will be consequences for the building owner and others who failed to act.