Have they told the truth about the Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer?

John Poulos is the main suspect in the DJ’s death.

Surprising revelations surface.

The case of Valentina Trespalacios has caused an uproar since the body of the young DJ was found inside a suitcase that was in a garbage bin. The primary suspect is her boyfriend, an American man named John Poulos, who is detained and awaiting trial.

The alleged murderer has said he is not guilty and that Trespalacios was killed by the Medellín cartel. However, everything indicates that Poulos is the murderer although some people defend him.

How did police find Valentina’s body?

According to authorities, the young woman was repeatedly beaten in different parts of her body and later strangled. They also determined that shortly before her death, she also had sexual relations with John Poulos.

According to El Tiempo her lifeless body was found in a suitcase inside a garbage container located in the town of Fontibón, district of Bogotá, Colombia. Valentina's cell phone had disappeared and Poulos appeared to be the culprit.