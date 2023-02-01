Is it all a lie? The church Valentina Trespalacios’ boyfriend belonged to has a surprising revelation
Have they told the truth about the Valentina Trespalacios' murderer? John Poulos is the main suspect in the DJ's death. Surprising revelations surface.
- Have they told the truth about the Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer?
- John Poulos is the main suspect in the DJ’s death.
- Surprising revelations surface.
The case of Valentina Trespalacios has caused an uproar since the body of the young DJ was found inside a suitcase that was in a garbage bin. The primary suspect is her boyfriend, an American man named John Poulos, who is detained and awaiting trial.
The alleged murderer has said he is not guilty and that Trespalacios was killed by the Medellín cartel. However, everything indicates that Poulos is the murderer although some people defend him.
How did police find Valentina’s body?
According to authorities, the young woman was repeatedly beaten in different parts of her body and later strangled. They also determined that shortly before her death, she also had sexual relations with John Poulos.
According to El Tiempo her lifeless body was found in a suitcase inside a garbage container located in the town of Fontibón, district of Bogotá, Colombia. Valentina’s cell phone had disappeared and Poulos appeared to be the culprit. FILED AS: Valentina Trespalacios boyfriend
The alleged killer is married
Some photographs on social media show John’s double life. He is the father of three children and is clearly married. There is a one photo in which he is seen with his family in a church in the United States, so who would think that he could be a murderer?
In the midst of the investigation into Valentina Trespalacios’ death, El Tiempo reported that the church sent a letter attesting to Poulos’s character and highlighting that he is a good man. When the contents of the letter were made public, the internet went crazy.
Is John Poulos really a good person?
According to various media, Poulos oversaw several fundraisers through the Victory of The Lamb religious foundation. Who would believe that a man who claimed to be faithful to his family, religious, would be involved in the murder that has shocked Colombia?
“A brave man currently fighting a rare form of childhood cancer, stage 4 rhabdiosarcoma. Proceeds from the event will be given to the Poulos family for financial support during this time of need,” reads a now deleted page from their website.
What did her cell phone show?
According to infobae, Valentina Trespalacios’ cell phone is a key element in the investigation to determine the motive and who murdered her. El Tiempo reported that Valentina Trespalacios’ cell phone was found by a worker in a garbage dump.
A new detail that has surprised many is that the victim’s cell phone was going to be sold by a supervisor from a security company, it was clear that the defendant wanted to hide something important, according to Pulzo.