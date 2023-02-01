Man arrested for breaking into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

A man was arrested for breaking into Donald Trump’s home.

He was identified as Joshua Warnock.

He wanted to speak to the former president.

Man arrested for breaking into Donald Trump’s home. Joshua Warnock, a man who broke into Mar-a-lago, the home of former US President Donald Trump, has been arrested and faces federal charges. The man had been escorted off the property, but he returned because he allegedly wanted to speak with the former president.

The man was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or land,” according to the Sun. Warnock’s arrest occurred on January 8 on a trespassing charge by the Palm Beach police, according to FOX 29.

How the man broke into Donald Trump’s home

Joshua Warnock approached the front door of Mar-a-Lago at a time when the former president was inside. Immediately, the police and a Secret Service agent informed him that he had to leave.

They escorted him out and warned him that he would be arrested, according to a criminal complaint cited by FOX 29. He didn’t care, however, and returned to the property going up “a big step” to reach the front yard and headed to the swimming pool of the residence.