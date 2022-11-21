A special counsel is appointed to oversee Trump probes.

Garland appoints Jack Smith to the DOJ investigation.

Will it affect Trump’s run for the White House? SPECIAL COUNSEL! After the raid on Donald Trump’s residence, where the FBI found over 100 classified documents, as well as the findings of the Jan. 6 committee, it was announced that Attorney General, Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee both investigations. Veteran prosecutor Jack Smith is in charge of both investigations. The situation could have dire consequences for the former Republican president as he just announced that he will run for president again in 2024. SPECIAL COUNSEL TO OVERSEE TRUMP PROBES After announcing he’s running in 2024, Donald Trump could be facing serious problems due to the investigation into his participation in the assault on the Capitol and also for the raid on his residence, in Mar-a-Lago, where the FBI found about 100 classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at the estate of former President Donald Trump in Florida, as well as key aspects of a separate investigation involving the January 6, 2021 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election, The Associated Press reported.

A historic moment? Garland did not expressly cite Trump, but he did make it clear that the investigation will refer to the possible implications of those who instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as the documents found during an FBI search of the former president’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, reported the EFE news agency. The investigations into the assault on the Capitol will focus, according to Garland, on finding out if there were one or more people who “interfered in the transfer of power” and in the process of Congress ratifying Biden as president on January 6, 2021.

What does Smith think about it? Garland pointed out that it is necessary to investigate the handling of the classified documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI and find out if there was obstruction of justice during that investigation. Garland explained that the investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, will be independent of those already open in both Florida and the District of Columbia, and that it will not delay them, EFE reported. “The pace of investigations will not stop or slow down under my watch,” Smith said in a statement. “I will exercise independent judgment and advance investigations expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever results the facts and law dictate,” he added according to Reuters. Filed Under: Donald Trump Special Counsel

Is White House staying out of it? The White House distanced itself on Friday from the appointment by the Justice Department of a special counsel to oversee the investigation into former President Donald Trump for allegedly instigating the assault on the Capitol and for keeping classified documents in his mansion in Florida, reported EFE. “The Department of Justice makes decisions about its criminal investigations independently. We are not involved,” stated Karine Jean-Pierre in her daily press conference. She reiterated that neither President Joe Biden nor the White House knew in advance the decision of the US Attorney General’s Office, said The Associated Press.