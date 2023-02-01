Disturbing photos of Valentina Trespalacios’ body are leaked (STRONG IMAGES)
Graphic photos of Valentina Trespalacios' body are leaked. She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.T he whole truth about what happened to her.
Graphic photos of Valentina Trespalacios’ body are leaked. A young Colombian influencer and DJ was a victim of the terrible violence in Latin America. Valentina Trespalacios was found dead in a suitcase this past weekend in one of the most unfortunate incidents that has occurred so far in 2023.
Reports revealed that Trespalacios went to party last weekend with her boyfriend in the town of Fontibón in Bogotá Colombia. Now, the authorities have arrested her boyfriend after finding her body inside a suitcase in a garbage bin.
How the heartbreaking events took place
The Colombian police announced the discovery of a suitcase thrown in a garbage bin, which contained the body of a young woman identified as Valentina Trespalacios, a Colombian influencer and DJ.
According to El Heraldo de México, at first it was believed that her body had been dismembered but, according to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, this was just a rumor. The authorities later reviewed images from the security cameras at her apartment building. Filed Under: graphic photos Valentina Trespalacios body
Graphic photos of Valentina Trespalacios’s body have been leaked on social media. They were taken at the time her body was discovered in a suitcase which had been thrown into a garbage container.
According to statements made by the young influencer’s family, Valentina went to party on Friday and her family didn’t hear from her again. On Sunday, authorities located the corpse of a young woman who had the same characteristics as Valentina. Filed Under: graphic photos Valentina Trespalacios
The whole truth about Valentina’s alleged murderer
As the investigations advanced, it was uncovered that Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer was her boyfriend, a married man with three children in the United States, according to Telemundo. John Poulos was caught on video carrying the suitcase she was found in out of their apartment building.
According to reports, Panamanian authorities will be handing over John Nelson Poulos, who was in a relationship with Valentina, this week. Some details about this man’s family have been revealed, uncovering his secrets. Filed Under: Graphic photos Valentina Trespalacios
Valentina’s alleged murderer has children
According to Telemundo, John Poulos is married and has a family. He is the father of three children. One of his sons is a cancer survivor, as he had been fighting this terrible disease for a long time and was a guest of honor of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Paul Ryan tweeted at the time: “J. poules, 6, from Wisconsin, is a fighter who beat a very rare form of cancer. Now he has received a positive medical scan and I’m happy to have him as my #SOTU guest.”