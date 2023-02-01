Graphic images of Valentina Trespalacios’ body are leaked.

She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

The whole truth about what happened to the Colombian influencer.

Graphic photos of Valentina Trespalacios’ body are leaked. A young Colombian influencer and DJ was a victim of the terrible violence in Latin America. Valentina Trespalacios was found dead in a suitcase this past weekend in one of the most unfortunate incidents that has occurred so far in 2023.

Reports revealed that Trespalacios went to party last weekend with her boyfriend in the town of Fontibón in Bogotá Colombia. Now, the authorities have arrested her boyfriend after finding her body inside a suitcase in a garbage bin.

How the heartbreaking events took place

The Colombian police announced the discovery of a suitcase thrown in a garbage bin, which contained the body of a young woman identified as Valentina Trespalacios, a Colombian influencer and DJ.

According to El Heraldo de México, at first it was believed that her body had been dismembered but, according to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, this was just a rumor. The authorities later reviewed images from the security cameras at her apartment building.