Horrendous leaked photos showing how Colombian DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found.

Her body was found inside a dumpster in Fontibón, Bogotá.

Her alleged murderer has been arrested. Horrendous photographs showing how Colombian DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found inside a suitcase have been leaked on social media. The terrible images show how her murderer left her in one of the country’s most brutal crimes, reported La Cuarta. The young woman’s body was found on January 22 inside a dumpster in Fontibón, Bogotá. The victim was 23 years old, and was last seen in a nightclub in the city. This homicide caused a public outcry. WHAT DID THE MAYOR SAY? Mayor Claudia López told the media about the murder: “This case is completely horrifying, it is a femicide. I want to be prudent, because we are in this judicial operation, and I don’t want to spoil it. What I can say is that we have compelling evidence.” On January 26, a 35-year-old US citizen named John Poulos, who is married and has children, and who apparently was the woman’s boyfriend, was detained by Panamanian authorities and has pleaded not guilty to the accusation against him.

Valentina Trespalacios was found inside a suitcase It is said that the couple met a year ago online and Valentina's uncle told the media how the events over the weekend the ended in the young woman's murder unfolded. The man said the following: "He picked her up on Friday afternoon, there in the apartment where she lives. They went to party, danced, had a little fun. When they were in the car, she sent a video to her mother and in the video you can see that he was driving."

HOW WAS VALENTINA KILLED? The autopsy concluded that the young woman was violently beaten and strangled with a rope until she died in the early hours of Sunday, January 22. Noticias Caracol leaked audio of the driver, on the InDriver platform, who took the couple to a nightclub in Bogotá the night of the brutal murder. The man said that the DJ sent a message to customer support on the app. "They were both drunk and when she gets in she screams and says, 'Oh why did I write this,' and I look at the InDriver support which says, 'Help I'm in danger'. I look at her and say, 'Are you okay?' and she starts waving while the guy gets into the car."

A BRUTAL MURDER Images began to circulate on social media showing how the authorities found Valentina Trespalacios inside a blue suitcase, with only her head sticking out. Her body was still folded inside and there were traces of blood on her face. The shocking images were leaked on social media. You can see how the forensic doctors analyze all the evidence that was in the area and in the place where she was found.