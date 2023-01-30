A video of John Poulos carrying a suitcase containing Valentina Trespalacios’ body.

The main suspect in the murder of Valeria Trespalacios is arrested.

The video Poulos disposing of the DJ’s body. On January 24 the body of young influencer, Valentina Trespalacios, who was also known for being a great DJ, was discovered inside a suitcase in Colombia. She had gone to a party to have fun with her boyfriend, like any young woman, in Fontibón in Bogotá, Colombia. However, Valentina never returned home. Now, the first images showing how Trespalacios’ body was carried in a suitcase have emerged. Valentina Trespalacios was found dead inside a suitcase in Colombia Initially, it was believed that her body had been found with all of the limbs cut off, but according to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, this rumor is totally untrue. Fortunately, security cameras managed to capture the alleged suspect in the murder of Valentina Trespalacios. Now, more details regarding the case of the Colombian influencer have come to light. Security footage shows the macabre moment when the young woman’s body was carried away inside a suitcase.

Video of Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer carrying her body inside a suitcase Three days after the discovery of her body, images showing how Valentina’s alleged murderer carried her body through the corridors of an apartment building located north of Bogota have been leaked. New details incriminate John Poulos, a US citizen who was Valentina Trespalacios’ boyfriend, in the murder of the young Colombian woman who was found dead on Sunday, January 22, in a garbage container in western Bogotá. Filed Under: video of Valentina Trespalacios murderer

John Poulos took the suitcase to the basement of the building where he was staying with the young influencer Semana magazine was able to access the security footage from different cameras in the building where the couple was living and where Valentina Trespalacios was last seen. They had been dating for around eight months In the videos the couple appears on the eighth floor of the building on Thursday, January 19. It was not until Sunday the 22nd that John Poulos left the condominium with a shopping cart carrying a suitcase which seemed to be covered with some kind of blanket. Filed Under: video of Valentina Trespalacios murderer

Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer tried to flee According to the video circulating on YouTube, this is the final proof that Poulos murdered Valentina Trespalacios inside her apartment and later removed her body inside of a suitcase that he put into a vehicle that was parked in the basement of the building. According to the investigation, Poulos left in the vehicle and drove around city until he reached Los Cámbulos Park in Fontibón, where he left the young woman’s remains in a dumpster. Filed Under: video of Valentina Trespalacios murderer

John Poulos was arrested by the Colombian authorities The alleged murderer looks very calm despite his terrible crime. He also managed to make it out of Colombia and board a flight to Panama, completely distancing himself from his murder and fleeing from the authorities. Two days later he was detained at the Tacumen airport when he was trying to flee to Istanbul, Turkey. On Thursday, January 26, he was arrested by the Colombian authorities and has been deported to Bogotá. They have charged him with aggravated femicide, concealment, alteration and destruction, according to El Colombiano. To see the full video CLICK HERE and HERE. Filed Under: video of Valentina Trespalacios murderer