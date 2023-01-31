3 Nebraska children taken in carjacking found with frostbite

Three Nebraska children were taken in a carjacking.

Two suspects stole an SUV with the kids inside.

All 3 kids suffered suspected hypothermia and frostbite.

A tragedy struck Grand Island, Nebraska, when three children were taken in a stolen vehicle. They were later found with frostbite and it is suspected that the children also had hypothermia. The SUV was also recovered.

After stealing the SUV, the thieves were involved in a police chase that ended with their arrest. The pursuit ended in nearby Buffalo County.

There was a carjacking and police chase in Grand Isle, Nebraska. Three children were inside an SUV that was stolen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities immediately responded to the emergency call, when a man reported that his vehicle had been stolen with his three children inside. The vehicle was found about two hours later.