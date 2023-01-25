Influencer and DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found dead in a suitcase.

The young woman’s boyfriend is the main suspect.

Evil has no limits, and now one of its victims is a young Colombian influencer and DJ who suffered the consequences of the terrible violence that Latin America is currently experiencing. Valentina Trespalacios was found dead in a suitcase this past weekend. Trespalacios went out to a party over the weekend with her American boyfriend in the town of Fontibón in Bogotá Colombia, however, Valentina never returned home. Now, the authorities are looking for a murderer after finding her body in a suitcase. Popular DJ Valentina Trespalacios' body was found in a suitcase The Colombian police announced the discovery of a suitcase thrown in a garbage container, which contained the body of a young woman identified as Valentina Trespalacios, a Colombian influencer and DJ. According to El Heraldo de México, at first it was believed that her body had been dismembered but, according to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, this was ruled out. The authorities later checked images from nearby security cameras.

Police are investigating the murder The Colombian authorities are analyzing security camera footage to find the perpetrator. "The judicial authorities will take care of the details and establish motives. Work is being carried out with security cameras in the area to identify the alleged perpetrators," they reported according to El Heraldo. According to statements made by the relatives of the young influencer, Valentina went out to a party on Friday, however the family did not hear from her again. On Sunday afternoon authorities discovered the body of a young woman who fit Valentine's description.

The last time anyone saw Valentina Trespalacios alive On Friday, Valentina was DJing in a club, because that's what she did. The influencer's boyfriend is the main suspect, according to infobae. The young woman's boyfriend was the last person who was with her before she disappeared. On social media, relatives of the young DJ and influencer blame her boyfriend for her murder. "I share the face of the alleged murderer of my friend, let's make it viral so that this doesn't go unpunished SHARE. No woman deserves to die like this and even less her who was such a fighter and dedicated to her family," a friend of Valentina posted on Facebook along with a photograph of her.

Who is Valentina's boyfriend? According to sources, Valentina had a boyfriend from the United States who she had been dating for a year. Reports indicate that Valentina was strangled to death. El Heraldo de Mexico reported that forensics indicate that the young influencer didn't show any signs of violence other than on her neck, and they believe she was strangled. The investigation is still open, but the official report indicates that it was a murder.