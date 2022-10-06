Singer Yrma Lydya’s alleged murderer, Jesús Hernández Alcocer, dies
On June 23, the man identified as Jesús ‘N’ was arrested as the main suspect in the death of the regional Mexican singer Yrma Lydya. Reports indicate that it began as an argument between the two. Now new details about the singer’s alleged murderer have come to light.
Recently various media outlets have reported that lawyer Jesús ‘N’ has died in prison. Yrma Lydya was shot inside the Suntory restaurant. According to Lopez Doriga, the man lost his life inside the prison.
According to Joaquín López Doriga, Jesús Hernández Alcocer died inside the North Prison of Mexico City. The 79-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of murdering his wife on June 23.
The death of Mexican's singer's alleged murderer was announced on Tuesday. According to El Universal, the Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana confirmed the death of Jesús Hernández. It is important to point out that on September 12 he had a cerebrovascular infarction and CT scans were performed due to his delicate condition.
Jesús Hernández Alcocer died in jail
Lawyer Jesús Hernández was arrested for shooting his wife several times during an argument. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, June 23, in a private section of the Suntory restaurant.
They immediately called an ambulance for the woman who was injured. Paramedics who arrived at the scene said she had no vital signs after the shooting. Police arrested the likely killer, a 79-year-old man, identified as the woman's husband, when he tried to flee.
Jesús Hernández Alcocer’s cause of death is unknown
It was not until seven days after the tragic incident that Jesús Hernández Alcocer had a hearing in Mexico City, where he was put in preventative detention. The trial was set for four months after the initial investigation.
Joaquín López Doriga shared news of Mexican singer Yrma Lydya's murderer's death on Twitter, "Jesús Hernández Alcocer has just died in North Prison, murderer of his wife of 21 years in the Suntory, on June 23." So far the cause of death is unknown.