Singer Yrma Lydya’s alleged murderer, Jesús Hernández Alcocer, dies

Jesús Hernández Alcocer dies in prison.

Yrma Lydya’s alleged murderer dies.

The cause of death is unknown.

On June 23, the man identified as Jesús ‘N’ was arrested as the main suspect in the death of the regional Mexican singer Yrma Lydya. Reports indicate that it began as an argument between the two. Now new details about the singer’s alleged murderer have come to light.

Recently various media outlets have reported that lawyer Jesús ‘N’ has died in prison. Yrma Lydya was shot inside the Suntory restaurant. According to Lopez Doriga, the man lost his life inside the prison.

Jesús ‘N’, Yrma Lydya’s alleged murderer, dies

According to Joaquín López Doriga, Jesús Hernández Alcocer died inside the North Prison of Mexico City. The 79-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of murdering his wife on June 23.

The death of Mexican’s singer’s alleged murderer was announced on Tuesday. According to El Universal, the Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana confirmed the death of Jesús Hernández. It is important to point out that on September 12 he had a cerebrovascular infarction and CT scans were performed due to his delicate condition. Filed Under: Murderer Yrma Lydya dies