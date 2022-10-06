Eduardo Capetillo surprises everyone with his new look at 52

Even his daughter can’t believe it!

Mexican actor and singer Eduardo Capetillo surprises everyone with a new look at 52.

His wife, singer and actress Biby Gaytán, gives her reaction. “Weekend pics.” When no one saw it coming, the Mexican actor and singer Eduardo Capetillo surprised everyone with a new look at 52 when he posted a photo on Instagram, where he has more than a million followers. Even his own daughter Ana Paula couldn’t believe what she was seeing. Born on April 13, 1970 in Mexico City, Lalo rose to fame as part of the musical group Timbiriche in the eighties, where he shared credits with Alix, Diego Schoening, Mariana Garza, Paulina Rubio, Thalia, Erick Rubín and Edith Márquez. For a short time he collaborated with Sasha Sokol and Bibi Gaytán, his current wife. Eduardo Capetillo and his triumphant return to the small screen Although it had been reported that Eduardo Capetillo was going to return to television in 2016 with Televisa’s telenovela Mujeres de negro, it was not until last August that he did so and in a big way with the Netflix series Donde hubo fuego where he played the character Ricardo Urzúa — a role that brought him great satisfaction. In addition to Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, his son Lalo Capetillo Jr, Iván Amozurrutia, Polo Morín, Esmeralda Pimentel, Oka Giner, Daniel Gama, Antonio Sotillo, Plutarco Haza and Humberto Bustos, among others, appear in this series. Donde hubo… quickly became one of the most watched Spanish-language series on the platform. Eduardo came back in a big way….

Like two peas in a pod Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo share their children Eduardo Jr, Ana Paula, Alejandra, Daniel and Manuel, who inherited their famous parents’ looks. Although Lalo Jr’s resemblance to the singer of songs like La mujer que no soñé, Me tienes and Más que alcanzar una estrella, among many others, is striking. “Take it easy, life is how it is,” he wrote on social media in the middle of last June to accompany a photo with his son. His fans’ reactions were immediate: “The mini me.” “They look like twins.” “I love them.” “Daddy Lalo daddy., “Beautiful” “Handsome father and son.”

Biby Gaytán doesn’t want her husband Eduardo Capetillo to ‘overshadow her’ But if Eduardo Capetillo looks practically the same as in his younger years, his wife Biby Gaytán is not far behind, because at just over 50 years old she looks more radiant than ever. Even social media users joke about the idea that she looks like the sister of her own daughters, who are in their mid-twenties: “Sharing another anniversary together, 28 years of marriage and 30 years together, thank you for this beautiful journey, congratulations, my love.” Biby and Lalo met when they were in the group Timbiriche, without imagining that years later they would form a beautiful family. They are considered one of the most solid and stable couples in the Mexican entertainment scene. Practically from the first time they saw each other, they knew they would spend the rest of their lives together.

“I can’t believe you look younger than me,” Ana Paula tells her father Eduardo Capetillo Facing the camera, dressed completely in black, Eduardo Capetillo left his followers open-mouthed after sharing a photo where he sports a new look at 52. Even his own daughter Ana Paula couldn’t believe it: “I can’t believe you look younger than me.” Meanwhile his wife, Biby Gaytán, called him “My king.” His daughter sent him several red hearts and little faces in love emojis. Several fans of the Mexican singer and actor, who comes from a family with a long tradition as bullfighters, weighed in: “Papacito.” “Where was the fire?? Follow the fire!!!” “Beautiful” “Cute” “I’m happy to see you full of energy, teacher” “Sexy and elegant,” can be read in some comments.