Yuma, Arizona on the verge of collapse due to influx of migrants

An avalanche of immigrants has Yuma, Arizona on the brink of collapse. Thousands of immigrants arriving in the border town are overwhelming systems, according to the New York Post.

The authorities report that around 6,000 people arrive every week, an estimated six percent of the city’s population of just under 100,000 residents. It’s sparking a crisis in the area that they have not been able to control.

HOW MANY MIGRANTS HAVE CROSSED THE BORDER?

According to Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, who spoke to Fox News, as many as half a million people have crossed into the city from Mexico in recent years and the city is unable to keep up with the influx of people.

Lines explained what has happened in the area in recent weeks: “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people we have not been able to catch.”