Yuma, Arizona on the verge of collapse due to influx of migrants
Avalanche of immigrants has Yuma, Arizona, on the brink of collapse. Thousands of people cross the border from Mexico. The city's systems are overwhelmed.
- An avalanche of immigrants has Yuma, Arizona, on the brink of collapse.
- Thousands of people cross the border from Mexico.
- The city’s systems are overwhelmed.
An avalanche of immigrants has Yuma, Arizona on the brink of collapse. Thousands of immigrants arriving in the border town are overwhelming systems, according to the New York Post.
The authorities report that around 6,000 people arrive every week, an estimated six percent of the city’s population of just under 100,000 residents. It’s sparking a crisis in the area that they have not been able to control.
HOW MANY MIGRANTS HAVE CROSSED THE BORDER?
According to Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, who spoke to Fox News, as many as half a million people have crossed into the city from Mexico in recent years and the city is unable to keep up with the influx of people.
Lines explained what has happened in the area in recent weeks: “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people we have not been able to catch.”
ARIZONA RANKS THIRD IN IMMIGRANT DETENTION
Arizona currently ranks third in immigration detention, behind El Paso and Del Rio, Texas. El Paso is considered ground zero for the border crisis, however, Arizona is experiencing a crisis due to the large number of foreigners entering the state.
“The problem that we’re anticipating right now is a couple of big waves coming up,” Yuma resident and farmer Hank Auza explained of the current situation in the city. “Yuma can’t bear that. It will overwhelm the system here,” he emphasized. Filed Under: Yuma Arizona Immigrants
MAJOR FINANCIAL IMPACT
This influx of new people has a major economic impact. “Let’s talk about the financial impact and the pressure it puts on our hospital,” said Lines. “So far, the Yuma Medical Center has had more than $22 million in unreimbursed expenses specifically for people who cross our border illegally.”
“I got calls from people saying, ‘I had to take my wife to San Diego, I had to take my wife to Phoenix to deliver a baby because there were no more beds at this hospital,’” the official said. There is also another great threat posed by the arrival of thousands of foreigners. Filed Under: Yuma Arizona Immigrants
A LATENT THREAT
The influx of immigrants also threatens the area’s main source of income, agriculture: “Our fields are monitored, audited and tested for different pathogens,” said farmer Alex Muller. “You can’t have people walking across the field.”
The figures issued by the Border Patrol highlight that around five million migrants have entered the United States through the southern border during the Biden administration. In December, 251,000 were detained at the international border, a record high in one month. Filed Under: Yuma Arizona Immigrants