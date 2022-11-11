Inicio » English » 82 Immigrants discovered abandoned in a truck in Chiapas 82 Immigrants discovered abandoned in a truck in Chiapas Dozens of immigrants were abandoned in a locked box truck in Chiapas. It seems they were going to the United States. What is the condition of the migrants? By Cuauhtemoc Torres Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas Dozens of immigrants were abandoned in a locked box truck in Chiapas. It seems they were going to the United States. What is the condition of the migrants? Dozens of immigrants who were traveling in the back of a locked box truck were abandoned in Chiapas, Mexico. The direction they were going is unknown, but normally in these cases they are trying to cross over to the United States, to achieve the coveted American dream. The National Immigration Institute (INM) in Mexico announced the discovery of the undocumented immigrants on the afternoon of November 9. They were rescued thanks to surveillance patrol by the National Guard on the Chiapa de Corzo-San Cristóbal highway. WHAT ALERTED THEM? Photo Twitter This finding was reminiscent of the tragedy that occurred a few months ago in Texas when a trailer was discovered with dozens of corpses of migrants inside who were also abandoned by their driver. The authorities confirmed that there were 82 foreigners of different nationalities in the box of the truck. They were found by chance because officials saw a truck on the road during a routine patrol. Something caught their attention, so they stopped and there they found made the unexpected discovery. WERE THEY ALIVE? Photo Twitter The INM report states that the members of the National Guard approached the vehicle because it seemed to have a mechanical failure, since its hood was open. This is why they got stopped to see what was going on. However, they found that the driver was not there. It immediately seemed suspicious to them, so they began a routine inspection and when they opened the back of the truck they found almost 100 migrants crowded inside. They immediately notified the authorities of the Institute National Immigration. Filed Under: Immigrants abandoned Chiapas truck WERE THE MIGRANTS IN GOOD HEALTH? Photo Twitter Fortunately, the 82 undocumented immigrants were in good health although they had been piled in and locked up for several hours, thus avoiding a tragedy like the one in Texas. In minutes, the INM staff arrived, registered the discovery and helped the immigrants. Subsequently, they were given humanitarian attention while they were transferred to the office of the General Directorate of Control and Verification of the INM, which is located in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez. There, they were given consular assistance to define their legal situation and, where appropriate, their assisted return. Filed Under: Immigrants abandon Chiapas truck WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DRIVER AND THE TRUCK? Photo Twitter After rescuing the migrants, it was reported that the vehicle was secured and sent to the Attorney General’s Office to continue with the corresponding investigations and try to locate the owners and the driver, since he was not found. The migrants were in good health, they received medical check-ups, water, food and a decent shelter while their situation is clarified by Mexican authorities. With information from MVS News, Noticias en la mira, and La Capital. Filed Under: Immigrants abandon Chiapas truck Etiquetas: Immigration, Mexico Today Inmigration Related post