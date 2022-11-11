82 Immigrants discovered abandoned in a truck in Chiapas

Dozens of immigrants were abandoned in a locked box truck in Chiapas.

It seems they were going to the United States.

What is the condition of the migrants?

Dozens of immigrants who were traveling in the back of a locked box truck were abandoned in Chiapas, Mexico. The direction they were going is unknown, but normally in these cases they are trying to cross over to the United States, to achieve the coveted American dream.

The National Immigration Institute (INM) in Mexico announced the discovery of the undocumented immigrants on the afternoon of November 9. They were rescued thanks to surveillance patrol by the National Guard on the Chiapa de Corzo-San Cristóbal highway.

WHAT ALERTED THEM?

This finding was reminiscent of the tragedy that occurred a few months ago in Texas when a trailer was discovered with dozens of corpses of migrants inside who were also abandoned by their driver. The authorities confirmed that there were 82 foreigners of different nationalities in the box of the truck.

They were found by chance because officials saw a truck on the road during a routine patrol. Something caught their attention, so they stopped and there they found made the unexpected discovery.