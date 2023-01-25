At least 3 dead after shooting at Circle K in Washington (PHOTOS)

Another shooting causes terror in the US.

Three people were killed at a Circle K in Washington.

What the shooter did after the massacre.

In recent days, shootings and massacres in the United States have stolen national attention. Incidents such as the massacre at a Monterey Park dance hall in the midst of Lunar New Year celebrations and a shooting at an Iowa school have caused widespread outrage.

On Tuesday morning it was reported that three people were killed in an early morning shooting at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, according to EFE.

Another deadly shooting in the US

This incident occurs after California has had three shootings since last weekend that have resulted almost twenty deaths. ABC News reported that the shooting broke out at a Circle K around 3:30 a.m.

The local Yakima police explained to the press that they were looking for a man who entered the convenience store at dawn, began shooting and then fled in a stolen vehicle, according to EFE. Apparently, he also shot at a car and then stole it.