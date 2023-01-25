At least 3 dead after shooting at Circle K in Washington (PHOTOS)
Another shooting causes terror in the US. Three people were killed at a Circle K in Washington. What the shooter did after the massacre.
- Another shooting causes terror in the US.
- Three people were killed at a Circle K in Washington.
- What the shooter did after the massacre.
In recent days, shootings and massacres in the United States have stolen national attention. Incidents such as the massacre at a Monterey Park dance hall in the midst of Lunar New Year celebrations and a shooting at an Iowa school have caused widespread outrage.
On Tuesday morning it was reported that three people were killed in an early morning shooting at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, according to EFE.
Another deadly shooting in the US
This incident occurs after California has had three shootings since last weekend that have resulted almost twenty deaths. ABC News reported that the shooting broke out at a Circle K around 3:30 a.m.
The local Yakima police explained to the press that they were looking for a man who entered the convenience store at dawn, began shooting and then fled in a stolen vehicle, according to EFE. Apparently, he also shot at a car and then stole it.
Details of the fatal shooting
According to Police Chief Matt Murray, the attacker shot two of the victims inside the store and the third outside the establishment. He also reportedly shot a fourth person whose vehicle he stole, but police have not yet been able to confirm if that person is still alive.
“Apparently there was not a fight between the people. The man simply entered the store and started shooting,” explained the police chief, according to EFE. Murray warned that the attacker, whom they have not yet been able to identify, is “a dangerous man”.
Details about the suspect
On Tuesday, President Biden called for a prohibition on the manufacture and sale of semi-automatic assault weapons after the latest shootings in of California. “He just went in and started shooting,” the police chief said according to ABC News.
The motive for the shooting at Circle K was not immediately released. At a news conference, Murray said the suspect’s getaway vehicle was believed to be a gray or silver Chrysler 200. Filed Under: Circle K Yakima Shooting
More mass shootings in the US
This weekend, ten people were killed in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations in the Californian town of Monterey Park, a suburb near Los Angeles with a majority Asian population.
Another seven people died in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday night and hours after this incident, a shooting in Oakland left one dead and seven injured, according to EFE. Filed Under: Circle K Yakima Shooting