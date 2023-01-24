Yet another mass shooting in the US.

The death toll in the Half Moon Bay shooting rises to 7.

The suspect is in custody.

A shooting in the California city of Half Moon Bay initially left four dead, however the number has been updated and three more people have died of their injuries. The death toll in the San Mateo County shooting now stands at seven.

Yet another mass shooting sparks sadness in the nation. On Monday a shooting was reported in Des Moines, Iowa, while 10 people were killed in Monterey Park over the weekend.

Shooting in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in California reported shooting on Highway 92 and the city limits. According to ABC 7, three people were seriously injured.

Through twitter, the sheriff’s office communicated that they were responding to the shooting. “Media are requested to approach from the north and be located at the Half Moon Bay substation at 537 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay.”