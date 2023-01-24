Inicio » English » Half Moon Bay shooting death toll rises to 7

Half Moon Bay shooting death toll rises to 7

By 
Aumenta a 7 la cifra de muertos de tiroteo en Half Moon Bay
  • Yet another mass shooting in the US.
  • The death toll in the Half Moon Bay shooting rises to 7.
  • The suspect is in custody.

A shooting in the California city of Half Moon Bay initially left four dead, however the number has been updated and three more people have died of their injuries. The death toll in the San Mateo County shooting now stands at seven.

Yet another mass shooting sparks sadness in the nation. On Monday a shooting was reported in Des Moines, Iowa, while 10 people were killed in Monterey Park over the weekend.

Shooting in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay

Two shootings were reported in a California county on Monday, January 23
PHOTO Twitter

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in California reported shooting on Highway 92 and the city limits. According to ABC 7, three people were seriously injured.

Through twitter, the sheriff’s office communicated that they were responding to the shooting. “Media are requested to approach from the north and be located at the Half Moon Bay substation at 537 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay.”

Two shootings took place in Half Moon Bay

They would have pointed to the suspect as a disgruntled worker
PHOTO Twitter

Two related shootings were reported on Monday, January 23, at a mushroom farm and a trucking company in the coastal town of Half Moon Bay. Initially it was not completely clear how the shootings were connected, however the San Mateo County Supervisor, Dave Pine, explained.

Dave Pine reported that four people were shot to death on the farm, while another three were killed at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. Pine pointed out that the suspect was a disgruntled worker at one of the companies.

Authorities arrest a suspect in the shooting

Zhao Chunli detained as possible suspect in 7 deaths
PHOTO Twitter

David Pine reported that the police had arrested Zhao Chunli, a 67-year-old man suspected of the shooting. He’s a disgruntled worker from one of the companies where the events took place.

Video of the man’s arrest is already circulating on social media, where police officers can be seen approaching the suspect in a parking lot. Seconds later the man is pinned to the ground and taken into custody. To see the video click HERE.

