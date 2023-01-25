Classified documents found at home of former Vice President Mike Pence

More classified documents found in a political official’s home.

Mike Pence’s lawyers reported classified documents were found at his house in Indiana. Classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, his attorney told the National Archives in a letter. This is the latest in a series of discoveries of classified information at private residences. These are “apparently a small number of documents labeled confidential placed in boxes and inadvertently transported to the former vice president’s personal address at the end of the previous administration”, Pence’s attorney, Greg Jacob, said in a letter, according to The Associated Press. Mike Pence hired legal counsel Jacob said that Pence “hired independent legal counsel with experience in handling confidential documents to review documents found at his personal address when it became public that documents labeled confidential were found at the Wilmington residence of President Joe Biden.” The Justice Department is already employing special prosecutors to investigate the presence of classified-labelled documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and from Pence’s home and former office in Washington.

“Pence was unaware,” the lawyer said The department says some 300 documents labeled confidential, including top secret, have been removed from Mar-a-Lago and officials are trying to determine whether Trump or someone else should be charged with illegal possession of those documents or trying to obstruct an investigation of months. Jacob said, “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence and understands the paramount importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and is ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate investigation.”

What Pence did with the documents He added that Pence immediately placed the documents in a safe deposit box. And according to a letter from the attorney dated January 22, FBI agents visited Pence's home to collect the documents. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email request for more information, according to the AP.

Pence says he did not intentionally take the documents Pence told the AP in August that he did not take confidential information with him when he left duty. Asked directly if he had kept confidential information after his duties ended, he said, "No, not that I know of," according to The Associated Press. In a January interview with Fox Business, Pence said his office followed a "very formal process" for handling confidential information and steps taken by his lawyers to ensure he didn't take documents with him.

"My staff lawyers reviewed all the documents" "Before leaving the White House, attorneys on my staff reviewed all documents both at the White House and our offices there and at the Vice President's residence to ensure that all documents were turned over to the National Archives," Pence stated, according to The Associated Press. "Including the confidential documents, they were handed over. So we followed a very careful process in that regard," added former Vice President Pence.