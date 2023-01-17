6 people, including a baby, killed in ‘cartel-style’ shooting in California

Six people were killed in a ‘cartel-style’ shooting in Goshen, California.

A mother and her 6-month-old baby were among the victims.

Apparently it was gang related.

Shooting in Goshen in California, leaves six dead, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby. Police are looking for two shooters. It appears the shooting was the result of a conflict between gangs, however police investigations continue, according to The Sun.

Police officers received a call about gun shots around 3:38 on Monday morning, so they immediately responded to a house in Goshen, California, about 36 miles south of Fresno, and found a terrifying scene.

A TERRIFYING SCENE

A shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Goshen, California left six dead, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, local authorities reported.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred around 3:30 in the morning (11:30 GMT) at 6800 Harvest Road, an address that was searched last week during a drug trafficking raid. The investigation is ongoing.