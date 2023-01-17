6 people, including a baby, killed in ‘cartel-style’ shooting in California
-Six people were killed in a 'cartel-style' shooting in California. A mother and her 6-monthold baby were among the victims. Apparently it was gang related.
- Six people were killed in a ‘cartel-style’ shooting in Goshen, California.
- A mother and her 6-month-old baby were among the victims.
- Apparently it was gang related.
Shooting in Goshen in California, leaves six dead, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby. Police are looking for two shooters. It appears the shooting was the result of a conflict between gangs, however police investigations continue, according to The Sun.
Police officers received a call about gun shots around 3:38 on Monday morning, so they immediately responded to a house in Goshen, California, about 36 miles south of Fresno, and found a terrifying scene.
A TERRIFYING SCENE
A shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Goshen, California left six dead, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, local authorities reported.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred around 3:30 in the morning (11:30 GMT) at 6800 Harvest Road, an address that was searched last week during a drug trafficking raid. The investigation is ongoing.
WHAT DID POLICE FIND?
Police found two people deceased in the doorway of the house, another in the immediate vicinity of the house and three more in a nearby area. Goshen is a town of just 6,000 residents, located in the center of the state of California.
The Tulare County Sheriff, Mike Boudreaux, appeared before the local press and specified that among the victims are a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby. Filed Under: Goshen California Shooting
TRAGEDY
Authorities went to the home after receiving a 911 call from one of the neighbors reporting of the possible presence of an active shooter, due to the large number of shots that had been heard. For the moment, it is believed to be an isolated event and it is thought to be gang-related.
The investigation remains open and the Tulare Sheriff’s Office has requested that anyone with information come forward. Authorities continues to search for two suspects, in a violent act that disrupted the peace of a small town.