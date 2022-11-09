Who was Empura? Details about the Mexican influencer’s death
The Mexican influencer Emupra loses his life in a tragic accident. Who was Empura? New details of the mishap come to light.
- Mexican influencer Emupra was killed in a tragic accident.
- Who was Empura?
- Emiliano Muñoz was hit by a drunk driver.
Emiliano Muñoz, better known on social media as Emupra, died in a horrible car accident where speeding and alcohol played a role. The tragic death of the content creator was confirmed yesterday.
According to various media, the young man was hit by a driver who was speeding and was also apparently drunk. The identity of the person who killed the Mexican influencer has not been revealed and it is unknown if he has been detained by the authorities.
Influencer Emupra is killed in a terrible accident
The incident occurred between Taxqueña and Escuela Naval Militar in Mexico City. Friends of the influencer asked on social media what people knew about an accident on those streets, since Emupra had not answered messages since the time it had occurred.
Minutes later the content creator's friends confirmed that the victim of the accident was in fact Emiliano Muñoz. After this new police reports have given new details about the tragic way in which Emupra lost his life in the middle of the street.
Who was Empura? The content creator killed by a drunk driver
According to initial reports, the victim was riding a motorcycle on Taxqueña and Escuela Naval Militar in Mexico City when a car hit him. Leaked images of the accident show that the influencer’s motorcycle was totally destroyed.
The motorcycle could be seen under the car that hit it, while it was said that the young Mexican had been thrown several meters away by the impact. Emupra described himself as an artist and photographer.
Emiliano Muñoz described himself as an artist and photographer
The police have not given details about the person who ran over the young influencer, it is only known that he was driving drunk and at a high speed. Because of his irresponsible actions, Emiliano lost his life in a matter of seconds.
His friends confirmed on social media that the victim who was talked about on the news was Emupra, "Today a very close friend and a great person passed away, but for respect for his family and that they are not yet ready to give the news, I will leave this as anonymous, RIP."
Friends confirmed the death of influencer Emupra
“Some friends went to the scene and family members verified that it was him, but that is all I know about what happened. I share this information for his loved ones who were asking me about what happened. (Avoid all the details of the accident)” the post continues.
"Some friends went to the scene and family members verified that it was him, but that is all I know about what happened. I share this information for his loved ones who were asking me about what happened. (Avoid all the details of the accident)" the post continues.