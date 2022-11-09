Who was Empura? Details about the Mexican influencer’s death

Mexican influencer Emupra was killed in a tragic accident.

Who was Empura?

Emiliano Muñoz was hit by a drunk driver.

Emiliano Muñoz, better known on social media as Emupra, died in a horrible car accident where speeding and alcohol played a role. The tragic death of the content creator was confirmed yesterday.

According to various media, the young man was hit by a driver who was speeding and was also apparently drunk. The identity of the person who killed the Mexican influencer has not been revealed and it is unknown if he has been detained by the authorities.

The incident occurred between Taxqueña and Escuela Naval Militar in Mexico City. Friends of the influencer asked on social media what people knew about an accident on those streets, since Emupra had not answered messages since the time it had occurred.

Minutes later the content creator’s friends confirmed that the victim of the accident was in fact Emiliano Muñoz. After this new police reports have given new details about the tragic way in which Emupra lost his life in the middle of the street. Filed Under: Who was Emupra?