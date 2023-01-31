Valentina Trespalacios’ murder has outraged millions.

Authorities report unimaginable details of her autopsy.

What happened to Valentina Trespalacios? The heinous murder of a popular influencer and rising Hispanic DJ has gone viral on social media. Now, authorities report “unimaginable” details of Valentina Trespalacios’ autopsy and we give you the details. La Razón reported that the up-and-coming DJ Valentina Trespalacios was the victim of femicide at the hands of her American boyfriend John Poulos. The latter is already in custody for this crime that shocked and outraged millions. Authorities report “unimaginable” details Valentina Trespalacios’ autopsy The terrible crime occurred on January 22, when someone found the body of a 23-year-old woman inside a suitcase in a trash container in Bogotá, about three miles from the El Dorado International Airport. After notifying authorities of the shocking find, police identified the victim as Valentina Trespalacios, thanks to her identification and other personal items that were also thrown into the trash.

The murder has outrage millions Footage from security cameras revealed that Valentina was last seen in an apartment building with her boyfriend John Poulos, who was 10 years older than her. He can also be seen leaving the building with a large blue suitcase. In addition, Poulos deleted all his social media accounts, becoming the main suspect in the femicide of the influencer, who has more than 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Valentina was beaten on the face, skull and neck Now, more shocking information has come to light regarding Valentina’s autopsy. The National Institute of Legal Medicine released details of the report, according to El Comercio Perú. The reports make it clear that, in addition to being strangled, Valentina was also struck in the face and had multiple bruises on her lips and tongue, as well as blows to her skull and the base of her neck.

“It’s as if that man full of rage had wanted to start the same surgery that he paid for” Another important element that indicated Trespalacios tried to defend herself is the finding of several blunt force wounds in the area of ​​her hands and lower back. Clearly, she was beaten and subjected to violence. From analysis the victim’s body it could also be concluded that her chest was hit in such a way that one of her left breast prostheses burst. One of Valentina’s best friends after seeing the body after the autopsy pointed out: “It’s as if that man, full of rage, had wanted to start the same surgery that he paid for.”