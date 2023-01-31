Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer is married and has children in the US (VIDEO)
Valentina Trespalacios' alleged murderer, John Nelson Poulos is married. Poulos also has three children in the United States.
- Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer is married.
- John Nelson Poulos has three children.
- The heartbreaking images of Poulos carrying the suitcase with Valentina’s body.
Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer is married. A great uproar has been caused by the murder of a young Colombian woman who was an influencer and DJ. Her body was found inside a suitcase in a dumpster. However, details have been discovered that make the case even more shocking.
Valentina Trespalacios was in a relationship with an American man named John Nelson Poulos, who is now being investigated as the main suspect in the murder of the young Colombian woman. Now, more heartbreaking details have been revealed about who this man is.
Authorities reveal that Valentina’s alleged murderer has a family in the US
As the investigation has progressed, it’s been revealed that Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer, who was her boyfriend, is married and has two children in the United States, according to Telemundo. After the murder Poulos put her body in a suitcase and threw it into a dumpster.
According to these reports, the Panamanian authorities will be handing over John Nelson Poulos this week. He was in a relationship with the young DJ and influencer. However, details about this man's family have been revealed, uncovering all his secrets.
One of his children is a cancer survivor
According to Telemundo, this man is married and has a family. He apparently has three children. One of his sons is a cancer survivor, has been fighting this terrible disease for a long time and was a guest of honor of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.
He confirmed this on Twitter: "6-year-old Jackson Poulos from Wisconsin, is a fighter who beat a very rare form of cancer. He's now received a clear scan and I'm happy to have him as my #SOTU guest," Paul Ryan tweeted in 2018.
Details about John Poulos’ son’s illness
According to Telemundo News, Poulos’ son, who is a minor, had suffered from an unusual type of cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma since he was four years old. Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer received financial help from charities to pay the high costs of his son’s treatment.
The Poulos family reportedly raised around $60,000 in financial aid to cover the costs of little Jackson Poulos' cancer. According to The Daily Mail, more than 150 tumors were removed from his body in 2017.
Heartbreaking security camera footage revealed
A few days ago, some images from the security cameras of the place where Trespalacios and Poulos were staying show John Nelson Poulos with a suitcase in a grocery cart, apparently moving the Colombian woman’s body after killing her.
It can also be seen how he covered Valentina's head with a sheet. Subsequently, other images were leaked where you can see him placing the suitcase in a car that he rented for a few days and then throwing Valentina's body in a garbage container in Bogotá, Colombia. Forensics show Valentina was beaten and Poulos also had injuries on his face.
