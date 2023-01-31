Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer is married.

Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer is married. A great uproar has been caused by the murder of a young Colombian woman who was an influencer and DJ. Her body was found inside a suitcase in a dumpster. However, details have been discovered that make the case even more shocking.

Valentina Trespalacios was in a relationship with an American man named John Nelson Poulos, who is now being investigated as the main suspect in the murder of the young Colombian woman. Now, more heartbreaking details have been revealed about who this man is.

Authorities reveal that Valentina’s alleged murderer has a family in the US

As the investigation has progressed, it’s been revealed that Valentina Trespalacios’ alleged murderer, who was her boyfriend, is married and has two children in the United States, according to Telemundo. After the murder Poulos put her body in a suitcase and threw it into a dumpster.

According to these reports, the Panamanian authorities will be handing over John Nelson Poulos this week. He was in a relationship with the young DJ and influencer. However, details about this man's family have been revealed, uncovering all his secrets.