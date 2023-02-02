Two men who disappeared in Colorado are found dead

Maikel Yosniel Romero Aranguren and Anthony Montañés were last seen leaving a nightclub.

Family confirms the tragedy.

What happened to the two men.

Relatives of Maikel Yosniel Romero Aranguren, 25, and Anthony Montañés were desperate. The two had been missing since Saturday, January 28. On Tuesday, relatives of one of the young men confirmed that they were found dead.

The two were last seen leaving Potreros Night Club and heading to the apartment where Romero lived, according to a relative of the young people who contacted me.

The two friends were found dead

“Antony died at the moment of impact, but Maikel was alive until they took him to a hospital and he died…. He was the only thing I had here,” Fabian Ibáñez, Antony’s girlfriend told our reporter Carlos Moreno.

Denver police are investigating the deadly two-vehicle crash that killed both men on Sunday morning.