Hugo Figueroa’s tragic death.

Joan Sebastian’s nephew was kidnapped and later found dead.

He had been attending a rodeo.

At the end of January 2019, tragic news shook the show business world. The nephew of singer Joan Sebastian, a successful entrepreneur and musician, was killed. His body was found on a highway in Mexico, according to Univision.

The news of this murder shocked the entire country, especially his community, since he was known as the head of La Misión ranch. He was kidnapped after a rodeo in the Plaza de Toros La Aurora, in Tarímbaro, in the state of Michoacán on a Sunday and hadn’t been heard from in several days when his body was found.

A TRAGIC END

The businessman was the victim of a kidnapping at a rodeo. He was not heard from for several days. On Thursday the officials from the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of the body on a highway and began forensic testing to determine his identity.

Julián, the late Joan Sebastian’s son, announced the tragic news on social media. Immediately many artists sent messages of farewell and showed sorrow for the unexpected death of the Mexican businessman under the worst circumstances.