The tragic death of Joan Sebastian’s nephew Hugo Figueroa
At the end of January 2019, tragic news shook the show business world. The nephew of singer Joan Sebastian, a successful entrepreneur and musician, was killed. His body was found on a highway in Mexico, according to Univision.
The news of this murder shocked the entire country, especially his community, since he was known as the head of La Misión ranch. He was kidnapped after a rodeo in the Plaza de Toros La Aurora, in Tarímbaro, in the state of Michoacán on a Sunday and hadn’t been heard from in several days when his body was found.
A TRAGIC END
The businessman was the victim of a kidnapping at a rodeo. He was not heard from for several days. On Thursday the officials from the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of the body on a highway and began forensic testing to determine his identity.
Julián, the late Joan Sebastian’s son, announced the tragic news on social media. Immediately many artists sent messages of farewell and showed sorrow for the unexpected death of the Mexican businessman under the worst circumstances.
WAS AN AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON HUGO FIGUEROA?
Although no details about his autopsy were revealed, it is known that autopsies are carried out by law in cases of violent deaths. The family kept the details private and the authorities limited themselves to saying that he had several injuries caused by a firearm.
Julián Figueroa shared an image of his cousin on social media and spoke about the terrible loss: "There is mourning in our hearts, it is difficult for us to accept your death. We want to believe that it is a dream, that tomorrow we will wake up and you will be here."
WHERE WAS HUGO FIGUEROA’S BODY FOUND?
The authorities reported that Figueroa’s body was found around 11 at night at kilometer 294 of the Mexico-Guadalajara highway. They did not make any official announcement until his family identified the body.
On his Instagram account, Julián also added the following to his comment: "Rest in peace Hugo. You were a kind, kind and hard-working man." His death caused great sadness among his fans, friends and family.