Antonio Cano was arrested for stealing a car.

The incident occurred in ​​Pueblo, Colorado.

He was spotted by police a couple of days ago.

This morning shocking news broke when a man was accused by police of committing a terrible crime and now he will pay the consequences. Antonio Cano is accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a patrol car. We provide you with the details that Carlos Moreno, a reporter for MundoNOW, obtained.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), in Colorado, arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On January 28 at 12:35 pm, officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that had been reported stolen in Denver.

According to PPD, when officers attempted to stop the driver, the vehicle sped away. While fleeing from officers, the driver collided with a police car. Officers lost sight of the vehicle but later found it unoccupied, sparking a manhunt to capture the driver.

The uniformed officers covered the entire area until they finally found him hiding on the patio of a nearby house. The suspect was identified as Antonio Cano, 51. He was immediately arrested and incarcerated at the Pueblo County Detention Center, where he remains.