Entrepreneur Kids : Silvana the little artist who captivates with her paintings
From a 3D painting of a rainbow tunnel which Alejandro will get to touch and explore both visually and with his hands, to a “Queen of Gold” Mona Lisa, Silvana will walk viewers through her processes for imagining, painting and even pricing her works.
Silvana’s different techniques
What is 3D painting? Watch as young Silvana shows us the special characteristics of this style she uses to give her creations a special touch. As for her inspiration, some of it comes from her own dreams!
Silvana will also explain how she manages to put her paintings on display so that potential buyers may interact with them and decide to buy. Her pricing process will also delight you, as she not only takes into account the cost of the materials she uses to get a final product, but another very important aspect: Her talent!
Silvana thinks about the future
How can one measure and price talent? Surely Silvana knows the answer to this question very well. But this is not all that Silvana and Alejandro will discuss during the video, as they will also deeply explore the whole creation process for Silvana’s paintings, from sketching to the adding of special final touches.
Silvana will also mention some of her plans for the future, as she’s definitely just getting started in the art world. What might the future hold for this little artist? As long as she continues following her dreams, as she encourages people viewing this episode to do, she will no doubt go as far as she wants.
