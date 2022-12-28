Entrepreneur Kids : Silvana the little artist who captivates with her paintings

Welcome to Mundo Kids! In this episode, our young host Alejandro Suárez introduces us to his guest, Silvana, a 9-year-old artist who has been following her dreams to create and sell her art. Accompany Alejandro as he explores Silvana’s world, who will share with our viewers her works and her techniques to create them.

From a 3D painting of a rainbow tunnel which Alejandro will get to touch and explore both visually and with his hands, to a “Queen of Gold” Mona Lisa, Silvana will walk viewers through her processes for imagining, painting and even pricing her works.

Silvana’s different techniques

What is 3D painting? Watch as young Silvana shows us the special characteristics of this style she uses to give her creations a special touch. As for her inspiration, some of it comes from her own dreams!

Silvana will also explain how she manages to put her paintings on display so that potential buyers may interact with them and decide to buy. Her pricing process will also delight you, as she not only takes into account the cost of the materials she uses to get a final product, but another very important aspect: Her talent!