Racism at Costco! TikTok video of a man demanding a woman speak English because she’s in the US

  • An unidentified man verbally assaulted a Hispanic woman at Costco.
  • The incident happened in Fontana, California.
  • The video was posted on TikTok.

A case of racism went viral on TikTok when a woman shared a video of a man discriminating against her and her mother at a Costco by asking them if they knew English. He added that they should thank him for letting them into his country.

This racist incident has already accumulated more than 2 million views on TikTok where users have commented in support of the family. Sadly, this occurs all too often in the US.

Man discriminates against woman for speaking Spanish at Costco

Man discriminates against woman at Costco
PHOTO: TikTok

The TikTok video already has more than 2 million views and more than 220,000 reactions. In it, a woman and her mother comment on a racist incident that occurred while they were shopping at a Costco in California.

In the video, the man confronts the woman for speaking Spanish. The woman argues that he shouldn’t care what language she’s speaking since she’s talking to her mother and not to him. However, the man continues provoking her.

Woman posts video of racist incident at Costco

Woman denounces case of racism in a Costco
PHOTO: MundoNow

The discussion continues but the video ends. However, she wrote in the description of the video that the man continued being rude, telling the woman she should thank him for letting her into his country.

The woman was outraged at his comments, since she should be able to speak her native language without discrimination.

The woman explained exactly what happened

The woman gave the context of what exactly happened
PHOTO: TikTok

The woman explained exactly what happened in the comments where she begins by saying that she was with her mother at the Costco in Fontana, California when a man walked past them and made racist comments.

He asked her mother if she spoke English, to which the woman replied that indeed she does speak English as well as Spanish. She confronted the man for making her mother uncomfortable and he made even more racist remarks. Filed Under: Man Discriminates Woman Costco

Internet users support the woman and her mother

Internet users support the family and say that it was a very unfortunate case
PHOTO: TikTok

The user who shared the video is @teresaa920 on TikTok. After describing her unfortunate experience at Costco, she received many messages of support and congratulations for speaking up.

Unfortunately, cases of racism like this are not unusual in the United States. One user congratulated the woman for remaining respectful in spite of the man’s rudeness. Filed Under: Man Discriminates Woman Costco

