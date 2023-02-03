An unidentified man verbally assaulted a Hispanic woman at Costco.

The incident happened in Fontana, California.

The video was posted on TikTok.

A case of racism went viral on TikTok when a woman shared a video of a man discriminating against her and her mother at a Costco by asking them if they knew English. He added that they should thank him for letting them into his country.

This racist incident has already accumulated more than 2 million views on TikTok where users have commented in support of the family. Sadly, this occurs all too often in the US.

Man discriminates against woman for speaking Spanish at Costco

The TikTok video already has more than 2 million views and more than 220,000 reactions. In it, a woman and her mother comment on a racist incident that occurred while they were shopping at a Costco in California.

In the video, the man confronts the woman for speaking Spanish. The woman argues that he shouldn’t care what language she’s speaking since she’s talking to her mother and not to him. However, the man continues provoking her.