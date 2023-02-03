Racism at Costco! TikTok video of a man demanding a woman speak English because she’s in the US
An unidentified man verbally assaulted a Hispanic woman at Costco. The incident happened in Fontana, California. The video was posted on TikTok.
A case of racism went viral on TikTok when a woman shared a video of a man discriminating against her and her mother at a Costco by asking them if they knew English. He added that they should thank him for letting them into his country.
This racist incident has already accumulated more than 2 million views on TikTok where users have commented in support of the family. Sadly, this occurs all too often in the US.
Man discriminates against woman for speaking Spanish at Costco
The TikTok video already has more than 2 million views and more than 220,000 reactions. In it, a woman and her mother comment on a racist incident that occurred while they were shopping at a Costco in California.
In the video, the man confronts the woman for speaking Spanish. The woman argues that he shouldn’t care what language she’s speaking since she’s talking to her mother and not to him. However, the man continues provoking her.
Woman posts video of racist incident at Costco
The discussion continues but the video ends. However, she wrote in the description of the video that the man continued being rude, telling the woman she should thank him for letting her into his country.
The woman was outraged at his comments, since she should be able to speak her native language without discrimination.
The woman explained exactly what happened
The woman explained exactly what happened in the comments where she begins by saying that she was with her mother at the Costco in Fontana, California when a man walked past them and made racist comments.
He asked her mother if she spoke English, to which the woman replied that indeed she does speak English as well as Spanish. She confronted the man for making her mother uncomfortable and he made even more racist remarks.
Internet users support the woman and her mother
The user who shared the video is @teresaa920 on TikTok. After describing her unfortunate experience at Costco, she received many messages of support and congratulations for speaking up.
Unfortunately, cases of racism like this are not unusual in the United States. One user congratulated the woman for remaining respectful in spite of the man's rudeness.