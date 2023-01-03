Rubí was the most famous quinceañera on the internet in 2016.

She has resurfaced looking unrecognizable.

This year she appeared on a reality show.

Rubí Ibarra García was the most viral fifteen-year-old on the internet in 2016 after her father shared the invitation to her quinceañera with the entire internet. Six years after the viral video, Rubí has resurfaced looking unrecognizable on social media wearing a yellow dress that shows that she’s no longer the same fifteen-year-old girl.

This year she also appeared on a reality show on Mexican television where she sang in front of an audience each week. Because of her popularity as an internet star, she was able to advance on the show despite criticism from the judges.

Who is Rubí the “Quinceañera”?

In 2016, Crescencio Ibarra, Rubí’s father, shared a video on social media with his wife and daughter inviting their relatives to Rubí’s quinceañera. However, the internet is a very big place and the video of the invitation went viral and more than a million people said they wanted to attend.

Finally, on December 26, 2016, in San Luis Potosí, the long-awaited quinceañera party was celebrated. It was attended by 30,000 people, including family, friends, the press, as well as people from all over the country and abroad. However, as many expected, the party was chaotic and disorganized.