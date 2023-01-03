Rubí resurfaces looking unrecognizable — she’s no longer the 15-year-old who shook Mexico (PHOTO)
Rubí was the most famous quinceañera on the internet in 2016. She has resurfaced looking unrecognizable. This year she appeared on a reality show.
Rubí Ibarra García was the most viral fifteen-year-old on the internet in 2016 after her father shared the invitation to her quinceañera with the entire internet. Six years after the viral video, Rubí has resurfaced looking unrecognizable on social media wearing a yellow dress that shows that she’s no longer the same fifteen-year-old girl.
This year she also appeared on a reality show on Mexican television where she sang in front of an audience each week. Because of her popularity as an internet star, she was able to advance on the show despite criticism from the judges.
Who is Rubí the “Quinceañera”?
In 2016, Crescencio Ibarra, Rubí’s father, shared a video on social media with his wife and daughter inviting their relatives to Rubí’s quinceañera. However, the internet is a very big place and the video of the invitation went viral and more than a million people said they wanted to attend.
Finally, on December 26, 2016, in San Luis Potosí, the long-awaited quinceañera party was celebrated. It was attended by 30,000 people, including family, friends, the press, as well as people from all over the country and abroad. However, as many expected, the party was chaotic and disorganized.
What happened at Rubí’s quinceañera?
The magnitude of the event required the participation of the Secretary of Public Security of San Luis Potosí. The celebration had 260 state security officers in addition to 34 patrol cars and 14 motorcyclists, according to what a spokesman reported to the media. And even with security present, incidents occurred.
It turns out that Crescencio’s invitation mentioned a horse race was mentioned, which ended with one man with a broken leg and another man killed when they got in the horses path.
Rubí returns on La Academia
It was a pleasant surprise for many to discover that Rubí was one of the contestants on La Academia this year. During her time on the reality show, she found herself in a series of ups and downs, as her relationship with the judges and the support of the public reminded viewers of Jolette, the popular former member of the reality show.
However, Rubí make it to the finals on the show, placing fifth. Despite not having won the competition, the young woman was not discouraged. She said that she wants to pursue a singing career.
Ruby resurfaces looking unrecognizable on social media
It turns out that many still have in mind the image of little 15-year-old Rubí, but the viral internet star has shown through Instagram photos that she is no longer the quinceañera that everyone remembers. Wearing a yellow strappy dress, she surprised all her followers on social media.
“I feel sexy beautiful. Can you give me a like?” she wrote on the post that has had a lot of positive comments from her followers who told her how good she looks. “The most beautiful girl in San Luis Potosí and in the whole world.” “Super pretty” “You are woww,” are some of the comments.