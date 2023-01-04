Michael Jackson’s autopsy revealed something chilling

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, died under mysterious circumstances.

What does Michael Jackson’s autopsy show?

Many continue to insist that Jackson is still alive. More than 10 years ago tragic news brought the world to a standstill. Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, passed away in June 2009, devastating his millions of his fans. His sudden death from him raised many questions. The official report said that the singer had died of cardiac arrest that was the result of the medications he was taking. However, after his death theories began to emerge from his own fans who did not accept that The King of Pop was really gone. Michael Jackson’s autopsy: A horrible death At the time of his death in June 2009, Michael Jackson’s body was ravaged by cosmetic surgeries, prescription drugs and an apparent battle with anorexia. This last detail was not known until his autopsy was revealed. The music star’s autopsy report yielded chilling details of the Thriller singer’s physical condition when he died at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of propofol, a powerful sedative.

Jackson was ill for a long time According to The Sun, the singer had partially dissolved pills in his stomach and survived on only one small meal a day. His hip, thighs and shoulders were covered in puncture marks from the painkiller injections he received daily from his personal physician, Conrad Murray, who was found guilty of manslaughter for administering the drug that led to the artist’s death. In addition, according to the outlet, Jackson’s lips had been tattooed pink, his eyebrows were also tattooed on and the front part of his scalp had been tattooed black to match the dark color of his hair.

michael jackson was bald Jackson’s knees were bruised and he had cuts on his back. His body was also spotted, confirming that he did indeed have vitiligo, a pigmentation disease. But the most disturbing thing that was discovered was that his wavy, shoulder-length hair from him was a wig glued to his head from him, as he was bald. “He was skin and bone, his hair had fallen out and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died,” a source told The Sun. “Injection marks all over his body from him and disfigurement from years of plastic surgery demonstrated the decline of his later years from him.”

Michael Jackson’s autopsy: An accident left him bald Michael Jackson was bald. The explanation for this disturbing discovery lies in his terrible health, which would have accelerated his hair loss, and in the accident he suffered while filming a commercial for Pepsi in 1984. Jackson had to walk down the stairs while fireworks went off all around him. However, a technical problem caused several sparks to land on the singer, which resulted in several second and third degree burns, the most severe on his scalp.